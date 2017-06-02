Little League: After brief hiatus, True Value returns as Prescott LL rep

A year after not qualifying for the Arizona District 10 Little League Majors Tournament of Champions (TOC), 2015 titlist True Value returns as Prescott’s representative.

The three-day, nine-team 2017 TOC begins today with a play-in game pitting Prescott Valley versus Bagdad at 5 p.m. on Field 2 of the Chino Valley Sports Complex, 1615 N. Road 1 East. Prescott follows on the same field at 7 p.m. against defending TOC champ Verde Valley.

This single-elimination tournament continues on Saturday with three quarterfinal games, at 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., all on Field 2.

If Prescott wins today, it would battle the winner of the Williams-Camp Verde quarterfinal at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the semis on Field 2. The other semifinal will be played at 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Field 1.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, the TOC championship will be played on Field 2.

What follows is a breakdown for the three tri-city area teams, Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley, as they head into the TOC.

PRESCOTT

In 2015, six of True Value’s roster players were 10 years old when they won the TOC. Two years later, they are 12 and as excited as ever to vie for another crown, Prescott (True Value) manager Dan Streeter said.

To capture its second TOC title in the past three years, unbeaten Prescott must win three games in as many days.

Streeter likes his chances, mainly because of Prescott’s depth. Tall and beefy right-handed phenom pitcher Scooter Schwartz (.700 hitter), shortstop Alex Vaughan (sub-.600) and catcher Cade Streeter (.600-plus) form Prescott’s backbone.

Vaughan and Cade can pitch, too. Schwartz and Vaughan both possess a “plus, plus fastball,” the manager said, in combination with their breaking pitches. And Cade’s strength is accuracy. During the season, 70 to 75 percent of Cade’s first pitches were for strikes, the manager added. He can throw fastballs, curveballs and changeups for strikes.

“We certainly feel like we have three front-of-the-rotation-type guys, as well as three more kids that have gotten some key outs for us over the course of the season,” the manager said. “In a tournament like this, that depth can be tested really quickly.”

Manager Streeter believes that his squad’s tight-knit bond is its greatest strength, however.

“We have 12 kids that get along,” he added. “The team chemistry is something that makes these guys unique.”

PRESCOTT VALLEY

Diamondbacks-Fiske may have backed into the postseason this past weekend, but that doesn’t mean Prescott Valley’s representative in the 2017 TOC isn’t tough. On Saturday, manager Cody Fiske received a call from Diamondbacks-Suksi manager Bear Suksi, who announced that his team was forfeiting its TOC spot to Fiske. Suksi said two of his players were injured and two others were going on vacation, and he couldn’t piece together a full lineup.

“We’re super-excited,” Fiske said. “With the way we practiced and played this year, we’re the team that deserved to be out there.”

Diamondbacks-Suksi had a better overall record than Fiske (16-4), but Fiske went 2-1 against Suksi this season. In Fiske’s lone loss to Suksi, in the city championship, Fiske led 5-4 in the fifth inning before the wheels came off.

At 5 p.m. today, Prescott Valley faces Bagdad in a TOC play-in game on Field 2 in Chino Valley. Either PV or Bagdad would need to win four straight games to claim the title. The seven other teams in the field need three victories.

If PV beats Bagdad, it would play a doubleheader on Saturday, provided it wins its quarterfinal at 3 p.m. Fiske said that’s where strategy takes over.

“We’ve got to make sure we’ve got our pitchers lined up,” Fiske added.

In other words, since 11- and 12-year-olds are allowed to pitch up to 85 pitches per game, Fiske said he will give his top three pitchers 20 pitches apiece today so that they can still pitch Saturday. That way, if PV makes the championship contest, each of its pitchers could throw 35 pitches each.

Ace Thomas McLaughlin and Alec Arrieta, two 12-year-old righties, guide Prescott Valley. Arrieta didn’t start pitching until this season, but he’s caught on quickly and become a rising star, Fiske said.

Leadoff hitter and catcher Asher King, 12, who hit a team-best .800 this season, and two-hole batter and first baseman Joel Dean, 12, are others to watch.

“We have a legitimate shot to win this tournament,” Fiske said. “We have great pitchers, our whole team for offense is awesome, and we have the defense to back up our pitchers.”

CHINO VALLEY

Chino Valley Manager Adam Schuster’s Valley Pump Service team finished the regular season with a 10-2 record to qualify for the TOC.

Similar to Prescott, Chino Valley has a deep roster that’s quick and athletic. Seven of its 12 players are returnees. Four of them are 12 years old, four are 11, three are 10 and one is 9.

Chino Valley’s first game is at 11:30 a.m. Saturday on Field 2 versus Wickenburg.

“We have 12 kids who are willing to come out and do their job, no matter how big or how small that might be,” Schuster said. “They’re playing together as a team.”

At pitcher, manager Schuster leans on his 10-year-old son, Ivan Schuster, as well as Spinner Buchanan and Clayton Hixon.

Hunter Hulburd, 12, paces Chino Valley at the dish with a .766 batting average in the three-hole. Leadoff hitter Buchanan (.580) and No. 2 batter Ivan Schuster (.560) follow. A handful of other Chino Valley starters hit over .400.

“We’re pretty well-rounded,” manager Schuster said. “We do have some great batters, and we’re pretty solid defensively.”

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039, or via email at dcook@prescottaz.com.