Big Library Read features “The Other Einstein”

One of the great things about participating in the Big Library Read, the world’s largest global eBook reading club, is that it means not having to go to a book club meeting every other week, said Prescott Valley Public Library Adult Services Library Assistant Carol Swenson.

“I can get online at 3 a.m., if I feel like it, and I can put my thoughts out there or respond to somebody else’s comments about the book,” Swenson said. “I like the fact that it’s not so structures that I have to have a meeting time and all that.”

Once again, the Prescott Valley Public Library is taking part in the Big Library Read from Monday, June 12, to Monday, June 26. The book this time is “The Other Einstein,” by Heather Terrell, a novel centering on Mileva Maric, a female physics student and the first wife of Albert Einstein.

Those interested can check the book out between those dates on catalog.yln.info and participate in the conversation at www.BigLibraryRead.com. Prescott Valley Public Library has one copy of the eBook in the whole system and there are currently 14 holds on it, Swenson said. However, people can download it from the Big Library Read website for free and not have to wait, she said.

“They don’t have to participate in the discussion,” Swenson said, noting she encourages them to do so. “It’s kind of fun. I enjoyed it.”

Though she hasn’t read “The Other Einstein” yet, Swenson said she’s excited to be able to read it, calling it exciting to read new books when they’re still new and everyone hasn’t already read them. Further, participating in the discussion means she could be talking to someone that lives in the United Kingdom, New Zealand or South Africa, as long as they have an option to get into the discussion online, she said.

Looking back to “Art of the Pie,” which was the last book for the Big Library Read, it was interesting to see pictures of pies people around the world had created and talked about, Swenson said. That’s what’s great about it, she said.

“Everyone had the same kind of feelings and ideas and was excited over the same things,” Swenson said. “How I think about a book is not so unique because there’s other people thinking about the book the same way.”

For more information about the Big Library Read, visit www.BigLibrary Read.com.