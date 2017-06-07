Birth Announcements: Week of June 7, 2017 (part 3)

(No photos)

Cooper Jonathan Bryan, a 7 lb., 12 oz., boy, was born Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Lacie Marie and Jonathan Christopher Bryan of Dewey.

Stephen Wade Crosby, a 6 lb, 8 oz., boy, was born Friday, May 5, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kristy and Christopher Crosby of Prescott Valley.

Xandria Jean Marie Gallagher, a 6lb. 5 oz. girl was born Monday, May 15, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Toni Nichols and Bradley Gallagher of Prescott Valley.

Cataleya Rose Gohman, a 7 lb., 12 oz., girl was born Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jocelyn Espinoza and Charles Gohman of Prescott Valley.

Anden James Gurde, an 8 lb. 8 oz. boy, was born Monday, April 24, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jennifer and Cory Gurule of Prescott Valley.

Derrick Morris Lessem, a 7 lb., 20 oz., boy, was born Monday, May 8, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jessica and Marc Lessem of Prescott Valley.

Amelia Rose Walter, an 8 lb. 8 oz. girl, was born Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ashly Lin and Trevor Lee Walter of Prescott Valley.