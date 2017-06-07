Briefly: Week of June 7

Special events

June 17 is Build Your Own Breakfast at the Cordes Lakes Community Center. Pricing is in accordance with what you choose.

Produce will be distributed on June 21 and 29 at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. Sign-up is at 7 a.m. and doors close at 9 a.m.

July 1 is the date for dedication of the new sculpture at Henry Cordes park. Dedication events will start at 10 a.m. and will have guest speakers along with the unveiling of the bronze sculpture. The artist is planning to attend this event.

July 1 is also the date for Cordes Lakes Community Center to hold their Family Day barbecue with hamburgers and hot dogs. There will be board games, fun bingo and plenty of other things to do. They plan to start at 11 a.m. to allow time for people to attend the dedication first.

Weekly events

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is held weekly on Fridays at 20049 E. Club Lane. Weigh-in is at 8:45 a.m., with meetings starting at 9 a.m.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meed at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Monday at 7 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the first and third Friday at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.

Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies, help is here.

Monthly events

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds their outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at member’s homes and varies by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the main location at 11975 South Highway 69.

American Legion meets on the third Friday of the month at 1 p.m. at Cordes Lakes Community Center. Call Caroline at 928-632-7819 for more information or to join.