Child of the Week: Hannah

Thirteen-year-old Hannah lives with her grandfather, an Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University professor, in Prescott Valley. She would like an uninhibited Big Sister who would help her make music videos while dancing with her. Her grandpa sports a big grin when he describes the music videos Hannah already has put together with friends while “performing shows” for him.

Just like most teenagers, Hannah could spend a good part of a summer day talking to her friends on the phone. But she enjoys the outdoors and loves to swim, so she will spend most of her summer vacation at the pool or at parks. She also likes to camp, but is not crazy about hiking. Perhaps a Big Sister could show her the joys of exploring nature’s trails.

Hannah will be an eighth-grader in the fall. Her favorite subjects are social studies and art. Her grandpa says she draws fantastic pictures.

He also mentions her kitchen adventures, saying that Hannah likes to experiment with ingredients to create “interesting things.” They smile at each other when he says it is “usually edible.”

Could you be the Big Sister of Hannah’s dreams? Call Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters at 928-778-5135, or visit www.azbigs.org and start living the dream.