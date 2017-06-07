Local artist’s book gets prime real estate

Local artist and poet Christine Sutherland’s Grand Canyon Classy Coloring Book arrived at visitors’ centers throughout Grand Canyon National Park this past month.

The book consists of 31 original illustrations of plants and animals in the Grand Canyon, 11 of Sutherland’s poems, and extra pages for one’s own sketches, journaling or the addition of photos. Sutherland, who creates silk paintings of flowers and landscapes, has exhibited all over the country and won numerous awards. Her line of Classy Coloring Books includes Bear Lake, and in-the-works Yosemite National Park due out in May 2018.

Inspiration for the Grand Canyon book came to Sutherland, 50, after a camping trip along the South Rim.

“Tackling my fear of heights, I managed my first 1.5-mile hike down the Bright Angel Trail,” she said, adding that she was fortunate on this solo trip to see the mule train also traveling the trail.