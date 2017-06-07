Love for fixing bikes permeates Bike Works

As a kid in Detroit, Prescott Valley Bike Works owner Marc Hanses said he was wrapped up in the BMX culture and after working fixing bikes in Florida and Southern California, two days in Prescott Valley was enough for the desire to open his own shop. Two months after a weekend visit, he opened Prescott Valley Bike Works, Hanses said. The store’s been open for 22 years since 1995, he said. Currently, it’s at 8500 E. Frontage Road.

There have been some tough times in those 22 years, especially when the economy tanked, Hanses said, noting that he was in a different location at the time and the only thing he could think of was sharing one suite with his neighbor who owned a guitar store.

“Even doing that, we still ran behind. But it bought us time, it was a fighting chance,” he said. “We did that for two years, we shared our businesses. Half the store was guitars and the other half was bikes.”

Though it was almost impossible for the shop to survive, Hanses said it was able to do so with good graces, good people, doing business with good customers, determination and sacrifice. Yet, even in those economically dark times his love for bikes and fixing them was what kept him going, he said, commenting that the challenge was never enjoying what he does, it was what to do when all of the customers had gone broke.

Owning bike works and fixing them over the years has been so fun and rewarding and has never gotten monotonous, Hanses said. There’s also the variety of people he and his right-hand man, Andy Stillman deal with, he said. Over the years, he’s gotten to know them as well as their kids and then they get their kids into biking and then they become regulars, Hanses said.

“It’s cool,” he said. “I never come to work and dread fixing a bike. We feel blessed to do it.”

Hanses mentioned another aspect that got Prescott Valley Bike Works through the recession, which was a product he developed and put on the market right when everything was going bad. It’s called SquealOut, a disc brake anti-squeal treatment that’s a combination of abrasives and a solution, he said.

SquealOut works by taking some of the treatment, about the volume of a nickel and putting it on both sides of the disc brake rotor, he said.

“You roll the bike forward and aft, and you activate the brakes so it gets between the pad and the rotor and you crunch it in there and ride the bike in circles and keep hitting your breaks on and off,” Hanses said. “It resurfaces the pad and it resurfaces the rotor and eliminates chatter, squealing, hum. It makes your brakes just feel silky and smooth and they modulate real nice and gets rid of all that racket.”

When people ride in Sedona and get the red dust in their bikes and don’t hose it out before riding in the Prescott Valley area, the combination of dust makes the brakes squeal like a banshee, he said, mentioning it was a plague in the industry and once it starts it becomes a phantom problem that can stick around even with a new brake system. As such, he played mad chemist after closing the shop one day, kept working on it and made a product he used in the store for two years before putting it on the market, Hanses said, adding that there haven’t been any complaints.

Hanses spoke highly of the trail circuit in the area and the people who cut the trails. In the last six months, there have been so many trails cut that he can’t even keep up with it anymore. He said.

“When I moved here, the riding is spectacular, everywhere you look there’s trails, so it really was an attractant where I think they’ve done such a good job, Hanses said. “It really put this place on the map for the mountain bikers ... they’re attracting people to move here and it’s very good for the town in my opinion for the growth and the mentality of the mountain biker moving here. I think it’s a great person and personality to have move into the area too.”

Looking to the future, Hanses said he’d like SquealOut to get into Europe as the United States has been saturated with the product. As for the store, the shop can’t grow any bigger than the town does, he said.

“We made the move to this location two years ago, we added 400 square feet over our last shop, but better location and it was nice to say the economy’s good enough to where I can take a step into growing the store,” Hanses said. “Not sure how long until we outgrow this space, it seems to be perfect. Size wise, we’re at that survivable rate.”

While you can never tell what the future holds and it seems the Town is growing again, even if the town doubled in size it would only affect Prescott Valley Bike works by about 10 to 15 percent, he said, stating that all those people coming in wouldn’t all be cyclists.