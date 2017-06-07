The magic of science

Back in the late 1990s, Mark Carter said he was doing magic shows and though they became popular, he wanted to get into something different and show kids real magic. After a two-and-a-half year stint at the Science Center in Phoenix, Carter started doing science shows on his own, he said, noting those really boomed.

“The science shows are even more popular than the magic shows,” he said. “I’m glad. It truly is real magic what I do, the science demonstrations.”

Carter will bring his science demonstrations to the Prescott Valley Public Library for WOW! Science with Mark Carter on Tuesday, June 13 from 10 to 11 a.m. Part of the library’s summer reading program, the program will give kids an understanding of how to help build a better world by learning about air. They’ll find out how tornadoes, vacuums and airplanes do what they do as well as see a small balloon filling up a larger balloon with air and discover if water can be suspended in air.

It’s a real blast to do the show, Carter said, commenting that he doesn’t know if the kids and their families have more fun watching it or if he does doing it. It’s important as well because he’s trying to encourage kids that science is fun, he said.

“It’s dynamic, it’s hands-on, it’s experiential, it’s observable, it’s repeatable,” Carter said. “You can do these things at your house, or in a science lab or a science fair. It’s fun and it’s valuable.”

Carter said one of his favorite science tricks to do is using air pressure to push a water balloon into a bottle. It used to be with an egg before someone said that using the watter balloon works just as good and would remove the hassle of getting a new egg every time he said, also mentioning that someone also put a face on the balloon, causing him to add ventriloquism to the demonstration. It’s a lot of fun, especially with the character and the kids totally get into it, Carter said.

If the kids haven’t seen his science show, then they haven’t seen anybody do one like he does it, Carter said, stating his shows are high energy and his magic background give shim a different way of presenting it.

“I present it almost like a magic show, so it’s more of a magical experience,” he said. “In this day and age where we’re competing against amazing countries who have incredible education systems, we’re still Americans. I believe we are the most creative people on the planet and we have the freedoms to be creative. So that’s where it just makes it fun to see the kids get the, ‘a-ha’ and just go ‘wow, this is really cool. I want to be a scientist now.”

WOW! Science with Mark Carter is a free show and tickets are available in the Children’s area, handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, call the children’s department at 928-759-3044.