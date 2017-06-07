One Man’s Rant: The end shouldn’t be a lonely place

As is true with most folks my age, I’ve traveled to a lot of places over the years and have met a lot of people. I don’t remember the vast majority of these people and places. But there are a few mental recordings, some only seconds long, that refuse to fade away because they are either seared or scarred into place. They queue up on the internal projector when my mind should be at rest but isn’t. Several of these memories concern older folks I’ve known who were alone.

One brief encounter from the late 1980s is particularly indelible. I was visiting a nursing home in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, to see an old friend. As I walked along the corridor in conversation with the home administrator, an elderly resident, probably in his 80s, stepped from his door and expectantly asked if his daughter had arrived. His hair was neatly combed and his flannel shirt was carefully tucked in and buttoned to his neck. The twinkle in his eyes told me that today was the most important day of his week since his only daughter would soon be there. I could see that there was still purpose in Fred’s life.

The administrator hesitated then said, “I’m sorry Fred, she isn’t here yet.” She then turned to me as we continued walking and whispered, “Poor Fred, his daughter never comes to see him.” I could sense the same icy tentacles of despair that must have gripped the old man. I couldn’t look back at him. I didn’t want to see the disappointment in his eyes.

The person I was visiting in that Doylestown nursing home has also spent a fair amount of time in my thoughts over the past 30-some years. Ginny had been long-ago divorced and still mourned her son who had died a few years earlier. She spoke wondrously of someday traveling to Ireland and of writing her autobiography. Bits and pieces of her life filled the moving boxes she insisted on keeping in her apartment. Ginny’s final years were a contradiction. While her memories preserved in cardboard never left her, her dreams never came home. Hers was an unquenchable spirit even if it was an unfulfilled one.

I’ve experienced bouts of loneliness in my life. Who hasn’t? I’m not sure, however, that my alone-ness ever matched the depths that Fred or Ginny knew.

These two experiences led me into volunteering time to the elderly once I retired. As I wrote in a previous column, one of my Black Labs and I were a pet therapy team that visited nursing home patients in Phoenix weekly for three years to bring a few minutes of joy to folks who otherwise had little. I have also dedicated dozens of video biographies to hospice patients in Phoenix and in Prescott who had some final things to say; they just needed a way to say them.

I remember one hospice patient in particular. I had just explained to him how his video biography would work and that he should decide what he wanted to say while on camera. As I was leaving his room, he said with a strained smile, “Now I have something to live for.” Realizing the depth of his comment, I was unable to respond. Unfortunately, I was also unable to complete his video biography since he died a few days later.

There are too many elderly folks who no longer have family — and no one with whom to share their final days. I’m now thinking of becoming a VA volunteer. What will you do?

