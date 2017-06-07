Poppies help U.S. remember

It is surprising how many people don’t know the origin of the Memorial Day Poppy. The American Legion, Post 122, spent a few hours at McDonald’s at Cordes Junction, who graciously hosted them for passing out poppies.



There were so many servicemen that were buried in Flanders Field during wartime that poppies were planted and when they bloomed they were bright red, which represents the blood spilled to remain free.



The American Legion poppies are made by disabled veterans and distributed by the various Legion posts to keep the memory of those that gave their lives for their country.