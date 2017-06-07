Prescott Valley in Brief

Chamber looks for excellence nominations

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce is presenting its annual Community Excellence Recognition Program, recognizing those who have made a significant contribution to Prescott Valley during 2016 and 2017. The awards banquet is on Friday, July 14, and the Chamber of Commerce is soliciting nominations from citizens, businesses, chamber members, clubs and organizations for the awards.

Awards include Student of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Organization of the Year, Community Improvement — Large and Small project, the Norm Pariseau Volunteer of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Business Leader of the Year, Chamber Member of the Year and Prescott Valley Heritage Award.

Nomination forms are available from the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce office at 2170 E., Pav Way Suite 102. Nominators can also call at 928-772-8857.

Interview with confidence

Learn how to gain confidence for that next job interview from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, in the PC Lab.

The Interviewing with Confidence Workshop will include tips on preparation, how to dress, potential questions, post-interview etiquette and more with facilitator Sam Wlechons, workforce specialist for Arizona@Work.

To sign up, call the library at 928-759-3040 or Arizona@Work at 928-759-1669.

Learn how to operate Windows 10

The Prescott Valley Public Library is offering a three week Windows 10 class starting from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, in the PC Lab.

The course will teach the basics of Windows 10 including setting, navigation, customizing the start menu, and various screens and how to install apps.

Registration is required. Call Michele Hjorting at 928-759-6196.

Mountain Valley Splash has opened

Pool season has begun, with Mountain Valley Splash, 8600 E. Nace Lane, continuing to stay open through Monday, July 31.

Open Swim is from 1 to 4:30 p.m. all week long, with Family nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Fees are $3 for youth 17 and under, seniors and aerobics and $4 for adults. Season Passes are $320 for a family of five and $45 for 17 visits of aerobics.

For more information, call 928-775-3165.

Receive free health care for two days

The Arizona Conference Corporation of Seventh-Day Adventists is once again putting on the Arizona SonShine Healthcare Event all day on Thursday and Friday, June 15 and 16, at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

Due to gaps in health care coverage, Arizona Conference and Arizona Sonshine volunteers are reaching out to a broad spectrum of people including the indigent, underserved, homeless and college students. Services are on a first-come, first-served basis.



For more information, call 480-991-6677.

Learn to converse in Spanish

Those looking to improve Spanish-speaking skills can come to the Prescott Valley Public Library from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, and meet other individuals looking to do the same in the Glassford Hill Room.

Hosted by Lucia and Ynes every other Wedenesday, no registration is required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Summer Reading Programs begin

Signups for the Children and Teen Summer Reading Programs began on Thursday, June 1, and continue through July 29.

Register online at www.pvlib.net or in the Children’s Department on the second floor.

For assistance with the Teen program, call Shelbie Marks at 928-759-3042.

HUSD offers summer food service program

Humboldt Unified School District will open four sites over the summer to offer free breakfast and lunch to children 18 years of age and younger regardless of income. For adults, breakfast is $2 and lunch is $3.

No paperwork or reservations are required.

For more information, call 928-759-5014.

Movies under the Stars

Join the Prescott Valley Arts and Culture Commission as they present Movies under the Stars, a free series of G- and PG-rated films.

This week is “The Peanuts Movie,” from 7:45 to 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 9

The film stars the voices of Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller, Mariel Sheets, Alex Garfin, Francesca Angelucci Capaldi, Kristen Chenowith, Bill Melendez and Try “Trombone Shorty” Andrews’ trombone.

Meetings in Dewey-Humboldt

There are seven meetings taking place in Dewey-Humboldt this week:

An Open Spaces and Trails Meeting from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, in the Town Hall Council Chambers.

A Planning and Zoning Meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, at the Town Hall Council Chambers.

A Men’s AA Meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, at the Kate Garber Activity Center.

A Book Discussion Meeting from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library.

A Town Council Work Session from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, in the Town Hall Council Chambers.

A Dewey-Humboldt Community Advisory Board from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library.

A Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society Meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at the Agua Fria Christian Church.