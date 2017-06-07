Prescott Valley Police report

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from March 27 through April 2. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).
Disorderly, Valley Road
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Wildhorse Drive
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Narcotics, Robert Road
Injury accident, Highway 89A
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Highway 69
Criminal damage, Valley Road
Fraud, Manley Drive
Non injury, hit-and run accident, Highway 69
Theft, Cheryl Drive
Fraud, Civic Circle
Burglary, Needles Drive
Suspicious act, Loos Court
Disorderly, Highway 69
Theft, Civic Circle,
Theft, Nace Lane
Injury accident, Windsong Drive
Non-injury accident, Windsong Drive
Criminal damage, Western Blvd.
Domestic, Meixner Road
Injury accident, Sundog Ranch Road
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Injury accident, Highway 69
Fraud, Civic Circle
Burglary, Civic Circle
Harassment, Civic Circle
Burglary, Apache Drive
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Civic Circle
Injury accident, Valley Road
Fraud, Civic Circle
Theft, Civic Circle
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Highway 69
Criminal damage, Nace Lane
Non-injury accident, Spouse Drive
Theft, Civic Circle
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Music Mountain Lane
Criminal damage, Navajo Drive
