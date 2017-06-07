Town seeks to issue bonds for PVPD expansion

The Town of Prescott Valley is looking at issuing $3.4 million in bonds to go ahead and proceed with the construction of the addition to Prescott Valley Police Department’s building, said Larry Tarkowski at the Prescott Valley Town Council Work Study Session on Thursday, June 1. That number is all-inclusive of the issuance, including the cost in addition to some Development Impact Fees that have been banked, Tarkowski said, mentioning that the town has used some of those fees for the architectural work that is ongoing and while it’s unclear right now what the interest rates are going to be with the bond issuance, the town will be shopping with 10 different financial institutions.

“It is cheaper for a small loan, if you will, cheaper with a private placement, i.e. a bank, than going out on the bond market when you have a small issuance like this,” he said. “It would appear that we should be able to go out on the streets and get contractors lined up to bid on this in the middle of August to the first of September. We would have the proceeds in hand to be able to pay contractors.”

A formal action to go out for bids will happen at the Prescott Valley Town Council Meeting on Thursday, June 7, said Interim Capital Projects Coordinator Bill Osborne. In the past when looking at private placement agents, the Town has had up to nine and it depends on what the market is, which dictates the rate, he said, commenting that right now it looks to be as low as 2.5 percent up to 3.75 percent.

Once that decision is made, responses will be sought the Friday or Monday after, Osborne said. If there are a lot of bankers looking to try and invest their money, the rate may come down, he said. Those rates are decent, Osborne said.

“What I’m trying to do is keep our annual debt service payment around $300,000 a year. Right now, it’s projected around $275,000, so we have a little bit of a cushion,” he said. “Again, I’m trying to fund this all with the annual proceeds from the DIF Fund for Public Safety without utilizing General Fund Monies at all.”

The recent increase in Prescott Valley’s bond rating will be helpful, Osborne said, also mentioning what’s known as a coverage test. That’s what Prescott Valley’s excise tax revenues are compared to its annual service, he said. Typically the desire is to have 2.5 percent and Prescott Valley is between 8 and 12 percent, Osborne said.

This is exactly the right time to do this, said Councilmember Lora Lee Nye.

“Obviously the need, but all these other pieces are coming together,” she said.