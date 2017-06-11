Event Center gets second chance

Related story Timeline for Prescott Valley Event Center

Pending approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Court and creditors, the Town of Prescott Valley in late 2017 plans to agree to a 20-year deal with a California-based bondholder to take ownership of and keep open the cash-strapped Prescott Valley Event Center.

From Fiscal Year (FY) 2005-06 through FY 2016-17, town officials report they spent approximately $23.1 million in debt service toward the 5,000-seat privately-held center, which was built in 2006. Most of that money came from town sales taxes.

The Event Center, initially owned by Global Entertainment and the Fain family, had a principal originally valued at $35 million in 2005. But when Global filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in 2014 and PVEC LLC bought Global’s interest and assumed ownership/operations under the Fains, the center was forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in mid-2015.

“At that moment [in 2014], the building was on a path to be closed, probably by the end of the year,” former owner Brad Fain said in a phone interview this past week. “We wanted to put the building on a path to being successful. And we realized very early on that we needed to restructure and reorganize.”

Restructuring

Under the town’s proposed restructuring, Prescott Valley Town Manager Larry Tarkowski said Thursday that sales taxes would continue to pay for the arena but would not increase.

He added that the new deal will save the town money in the long run. However, each ticket to a center event will now have a $2.10 license fee tacked on to it to help pay for parking, Tarkowski added.

Those fees would go to Fain, as part of the agreement.

In 2016, Lapis Advisers of San Francisco approached town officials asking if they would consider exchanging all credit holders’ taxable bonds under a Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan for $16 million in new tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Allstate, a former primary bondholder with Wells Fargo, in 2015 sold its interest in $28 million of taxable bonds to Lapis at a bargain-basement price of about $12 million.

“They [Lapis] buy them at a discount because Allstate doesn’t want to deal with it,” said Arizona State University finance professor Tom Bates, adding that Allstate has likely written off the loss in its tax filings.

“It’s probably not big enough [of an investment] for Allstate to waste their time.”

Pending court and creditor approval later this year, the town would issue the new bonds and pay a 4 percent interest rate over 20 years with a 10-year call, which gives the town the option to pay off the debt in less time.

Bates, who chairs the school’s W.P. Carey School of Business in Tempe, said it’s difficult to know how much the arena’s bonds are worth. He said it could take time for creditors to decide those bonds’ worth in bankruptcy court.

Chapter 11 bankruptcies give creditors and the owners of the asset time to renegotiate the value of those bonds, Bates added. Then you “take a haircut relative to what you originally thought that they were worth.”

The loan’s original principal and amount of interest paid could change in the restructuring, too, to make the arena economically viable.

“At the time that they’re issued, the face value is what it is,” he said of the bonds. “So when the [arena’s] revenue models end up essentially not being what you thought they were when you first got the bond, the value of the bond then will decline.”

Restructuring Help

Lapis’ managing principal, Kjerstin Hatch, said in a statement emailed to the Courier June 9 that Lapis originally bought the arena’s bonds, though they were in default, because the company “believed in the potential of Prescott Valley.”

In addition, Lapis reps “thought the bonds represented a good value” to its investors because of the sales-tax revenue the town is going to commit to the bonds’ trustee, Wells Fargo Bank.

If the 20-year bond is agreeable to all parties in July, town officials said they would start reimbursing Lapis upward of $11.75 million to own the arena and the land underneath it outright by 2037.

Hatch said Lapis accounted for “how much of a principal and interest haircut was supportable” on its end because “if the arena closed, the money that flows to the bonds from the taxes right now from the district could certainly decrease.

“Therefore, the bond holders were incentivized to work with the debtor and the town to avoid a ‘dark’ area that could have materially hurt the revenue to the bonds,” Hatch added. “I think everyone involved felt they were better off finding a way to keep the arena open.”

And yet Hatch was careful to note that the town’s new plan and disclosure statement “contemplate a different structure, a lower principal and a lower interest rate than the current bonds.”

Hatch added that Lapis reps are “realistic as to the value and complications of the current situation and have tried to be constructive in this process.”

“We continue to review the plan and disclosure statement [filed by PVEC LLC in bankruptcy court] as written and will certainly review the final plan and disclosure statement that is sent to all creditors for vote,” Hatch said.

On top of the amount owed to Lapis, Tarkowski said the town would owe an additional $3 million to the arena’s trustee at $150,000 per year over 20 years and an estimated $3.3 million for arena improvements/repairs at $165,000 per year.

He and Prescott Valley Management Services Director Bill Kauppi favor this proposed new deal because the town will get out from under the arena’s original $35 million loan.

In the end – to own the center – the town ultimately would use sales tax revenues from the general fund to make annual payments to Lapis ($16 million plus interest), a bankruptcy trustee ($3 million), and about $1.8 million in the parking fees, which go to the Fains, Kauppi said.

Tarkowski and Fain believe that if the town had not gone through the Great Recession of 2007-14, the arena would have been in better financial shape today.

“The debt structure was crushing the building,” Fain said. “Nobody could have predicted that the recession would be so big and so long. The town and Lapis played a huge role in how that restructure came together.”

New Management

Within the next several months, the town plans to formalize an agreement with Spectra, a well-established, Philadelphia-based arena management company, to run the center’s day-to-day operations.

“We’re real-estate developers – we’re not event center managers, we don’t book events,” Fain said of his Fain Signature Group, based in Prescott Valley. “We’re not in that world.”

Spectra, which has vast experience resuscitating medium-sized sports arenas, appointed Scott Norton as PV Event Center’s new general manager. Norton replaced former GM Gary Spiker, who retired earlier this year.

“He’s leveraging his relationships in Spectra and their relationships across the country to bring in new acts and figure out how to market the building better to start working on naming rights,” Fain said of Norton.

Tarkowski and Fain said Spectra will be responsible for catering arena events more to the population that lives in the Prescott Valley, Prescott and Chino Valley areas.

The town wants to keep the Northern Arizona Suns as a primary sports tenant. NAZ, the Phoenix Suns’ NBA Development League team, played its first season in Prescott Valley in 2016-17 after relocating from Bakersfield, California, and became a draw.

Tarkowski said bringing back minor league hockey to PV Event Center is another priority. The Arizona Sundogs, a member of the now-defunct Central Hockey League (CHL), played from 2006-14 and won a league championship in their second season on the ice.

Tarkowski and Kauppi add that patrons of the venue should continue to enjoy concerts; the annual Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) state basketball and wrestling tournaments; home-and-garden shows; gun shows; and college and high school graduation ceremonies, among other attractions, through the years.

Fain, on whose family’s land the event center rests, said the best outcome for the town is to keep the center open for business.

“We believe it’s a tremendous asset for the community and for the region,” Fain said. “The community is the better entity to be in control and run the building. I would hope that the community embraces it and supports it, and goes out to events.”

