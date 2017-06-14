Council approves 190 more apartments

The area known as Navajo Commons was rezoned many years ago to be exclusively commercial development and currently is vacant, with only the Dollar Store on the corner of the area, said Community Development Director Richard Parker.

“So they went back to the drawing board to come up with some way to develop this property,” Parker said at the Prescott Valley Town Council Meeting on Thursday, June 8. “They went through the planning process through amendments to the town’s general plan as a zoning entitlement to an RS Use District and they were successful in bringing a preliminary development plan.”

Before the town council on Thursday was the Final Development Plan for the Valle Vista Apartments, Parker said, mentioning it was the last council action necessary before the developers could pull building permits.

The plan proposed 190 units on 9.5 acres and within the layout was a parking configuration as well as the location of garages. It’s a three story project and will be built in phases over time, Parker said, noting that the plan and the building plans meet or exceed the town’s specifications.

Councilmember Lora Lee Nye spoke in favor of the plan and worked to ease any fears about the apartments or the surrounding area.

“There’s already apartments all around there,” Nye said. “We aren’t altering the scope of the neighborhood here.”

The final development plan for the apartments was unanimously approved.

