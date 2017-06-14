Council approves police expansion financing

The Prescott Valley Town Council unanimously approved to adopt a resolution approving the sale, execution and delivery of $3.4 million in bonds from developmental impact fees to finance the costs of the police building expansion project on Thursday, June 8.

Construction is scheduled to begin this summer. Police officials said they have outgrown their current facility. The new building will house a briefing and operations emergency center, fitness center, and locker room.



The structure that is being used to finance the cost of the project is the same utilized in 2015 when the town refinanced the certificates of participation issued in 2007 to finance the joint library project said Robert Casillas, managing director of Stifel Nicolaus & Company Arizona office.

“That private placement was utilized in $630,000 of debt service savings,” he said. “In 2017, for this private placement, it’s not a refinancement, it’s to finance the police expansion renovation project.”

The company was immediately in a position to send out a term sheet to various financial institutions across the country that participate in private placements, Casillas said, noting a list of 15 firms. The term sheet has the amortization of bonds. It’s 15 years and sets forth the security for the bonds with the intention to use development impact fees to pay the debt services, he said.

The goal is to keep the debt service at about $300,000 per year and the hope is to have a low interest rate of about 2.5 to 3.5 percent, Casillas said.

“We try to be a little conservative. We’ve seen with some of our other clients in the last several weeks similar private placements come in at that lower range,” he said. “We just have to wait and see what kind of reception that we get and then we would be in a position again … to receive the responses back and then working with staff and the rest of the financing team to identify who is the most advantageous financial institution in the terms that they propose and then negotiate the final terms. Once that is done we anticipate closing this transaction by the end of July.”



Once the project is started, it will most likely take about nine months, said Prescott Valley Police Department Chief Brian Jarrell back in February. Back then, the hope was to begin the project in early July.

As far as the design goes, time has been spent working with the budget to make sure the town can get something that will be of real value to the police department and that will help them expand and do what they need to do, said Interim Capital Projects Coordinator Bill Osborne. The design is almost complete and if the funding is allowed, the expansion is close to becoming a reality, he said.

Councilmember Marty Grossman said what impresses him about the architecture and how the building is going to be put up is that it’s a separate building that will have minimal impact on the day to day operation of the police department. Further, when the building is near completion and it comes time to connect the two buildings, it’s still going to be a minimal impact, Grossman said.

“I think that’s impressive with the way it’s going,” he said. “The amount of thought that went into this and how it’s going to be constructed is admirable.”