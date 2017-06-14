Free Drug and Alcohol Awareness Symposium set for June 22

On average the United States of America consumes over $5 billion dollars of illegal drugs. What can be done on a community level to decrease this demand?

MATFORCE and the Yavapai College Police Department invite you to attend a free Drug and Alcohol Awareness Symposium, Thursday, June 22, at the Yavapai College Prescott Campus, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Building 19, Room 147, in Prescott. The symposium will cover current trends in substance abuse as well as effective prevention and enforcement strategies for drug and alcohol abuse and their unintended consequences in the community.