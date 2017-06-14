More doctors, dentists for SonShine 2017

Free health care Free health care What: Arizona SonShine 2017 When: 8 a.m., June 15 and 16 Where: Prescott Valley Event Center Services provided: Dental (cleanings, fillings, root canals, extractions, crowns); primary care; vision care; glasses; massage; chiropractic; physical therapy; occupational therapy; health screenings (HIV, Hep C, Diabetes); immunizational; breast cancer awareness booth; WIC, family portraits; legal services; AHCCCS assistance. Process: All visitors must sign a consent for services form. Lines can be long, but move quickly. Bring something to read and some snacks. Wait times will depend on which services are needed.

While Arizona SonShine was quite a large event in 2015 with 500 people served, and just shy of 1,000 people in 2016, this year’s event will not only see more doctors and dentists as well as better vision care for its third year, but free child care as well, said Adrienne Peters, public relations officer for Arizona SonShine.

Child care was lacking in the past, with none the first year and a family respite area in the second, Peters said, noting the respite area was utilized but didn’t exactly do the trick.

“This year we have certified caregivers complete with fingerprint clearance cards and special certification. We have the kids in an upstairs room in the event center that’s guarded at the door, at the elevator and at the bottom of the elevator and a whole system in place,” she said, commenting that parents of younger kids are part of Arizona SonShine’s primary demographic. “After surveying, one of the things we found was that child care was very desperately needed.

A lot of our funding this year went into setting up a child care system so that we can open that up and have it be more easily available to the people that really, really need it.”

Now in its third year, Arizona SonShine offers dental care, eye exams and glasses, immunizations, school physicals and medical screenings, chiropractic care, physical and massage therapy, mental health services, haircuts, legal services and the aforementioned child care all for free at the Prescott Valley Event Center, 3201 N. Main St. on Thursday, June 15, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, June 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Put on by the Arizona Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists, the main demographic that the organization is trying to reach are those with gaps in coverage or the uninsured, Peters said, mentioning the younger crowd that ages out of their parents insurance and then has none available otherwise or those whose Arizona health insurance doesn’t cover dental or vision.

Peters said she hopes to have 1,500 people come to the event this year, remarking she would be astounded to make it up to 2,000. If that happens, then grant money will be available, she said. Otherwise, it would be a challenge for funding, Peter said, bringing up the opportunity for people to donate to the Arizona Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists for Arizona SonShine at www.arizonasonshine.com.

At first, the look on people’s faces when telling them they can come and see a doctor, a dentist or an eye doctor for free was awesome, Peters said. Now, it’s mildly heartbreaking, she said.

“People are so astounded, I’m so astounded … we see very often that these days nobody can see a doctor if you’re very young and have those gaps in coverage,” Peters said. “Being able to give that to somebody, just as a gift, is an incredible feeling. Even though it’s a small act, a small event, the ramifications of Arizona SonShine trickle out and are huge.”

The concept is growing too, with the Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists invited to join Pathways in Pheonix along with three additional clinics that will show up next year, she said. One will be in Yavapai County, the other two will be in Mesa, Peters said.

For more information about Arizona SonShine 2017, visit www.arizonasonshine.com.