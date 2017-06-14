Prescott Valley in Brief: Week of June 14, 2017

Chamber looks for nominations

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce is presenting its annual Community Excellence Recognition Program, recognizing those who have made a significant contribution to Prescott Valley during 2016 and 2017. The awards banquet is on Friday, July 14 and the Chamber of Commerce is soliciting nominations from citizens, businesses, chamber members, clubs and organizations for the awards.

Awards include Student of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Organization of the Year, Community Improvement – Large and Small project, the Norm Pariseau Volunteer of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Business Leader of the Year, Chamber Member of the Year and Prescott Valley Heritage Award.

Nomination forms are available from the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce office at 2170 E. Pav Way, Suite 102. Nominators can also call at 928-772-8857.

Santos discusses book for community reads

Fernanda Santos, author of “The Fire Line,” will be leading a discussion of her book at the Prescott Valley Public Library from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 16, in the Crystal Room.

Part of the library’s Community Reads series, the discussion will go into Santos’ writing process, how she reached the families of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, her time at the fire academy, her career path and more.

Food and refreshments will be provided for the free event. No registration is required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Shelley facilitates book discussion

Mark Shelley will facilitate the final program of the Prescott Valley Public Library’s Community Reads series with a panel discussion from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, in the library auditorium.

Panelists will include Fernanda Santos, Granite Mountain Hotshots family members, first responders and the Memorial Trail crew members.

No registration is required, for more information, call 928-759-3040.

Learn how to train employees

The Prescott Valley Public Library is hosting a free Training Employees Workshop from 5 to 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, in the Glassford Hill Room.

Participants will discover a unique academic take on training employees and volunteers and apply teaching techniques to business training including adult learning principles, instructional methods and on-the-job applications.

Topics to be addressed include learning style analysis, instructional process, writing a syllabus and job aid, student behaviors and mentoring.

Registration is required, call Casey Van Haren at 928-759-3061.

Mountain Valley Splash has opened

Pool season has begun, with Mountain Valley Splash, 8600 E. Nace Lane, continuing to stay open through Monday, July 31.

Open Swim is from 1 to 4:30 p.m. all week long, with Family nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Fees are $3 for youth 17 and under, seniors and aerobics and $4 for adults. Season Passes are $320 for a family of five and $45 for 17 visits of aerobics.

For more information, call 928-775-3165.

Movies Night at the Library

The Prescott Valley Public Library is presenting Movie Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 in the library auditorium.

This week’s movie is “Lego Batman,” directed by Chris McKay and features the voices of Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes, Jenny Slate, Siri, Mariah Carey, Eddie Izzard, Seth Green, Billy Dee Williams, Jermaine Clement, Conan O’Brien, Channing Tatum, Johan Hill and more.

Summer Reading Programs begin

Signups for the Children and Teen Summer Reading Programs began on Thursday, June 1 and continue through July 29.

Register online at www.pvlib.net or in the Children’s Department on the second floor.

For assistance with the Teen program, contact Shelbie Marks at 928-759-3042.

HUSD offers summer food service program

Humboldt Unified School District will open four sites over the summer to offer free breakfast and lunch to children 18 years of age and younger regardless of income. For adults, breakfast is $2 and lunch is $3.

No paperwork or reservations are required.

For more information, call 928-759-5014.

Meetings in Dewey-Humboldt

There are five meetings taking place in Dewey-Humboldt this week:

A Dewey-Humboldt Community Advisory Board from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library.

A Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society Meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at the Agua Fria Christian Church.

A Men’s AA Meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at the Kate Barber Activity Center.

A Town Council meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at the Town Hall Council Chambers.

A Firewise meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at the Town Hall Council Chambers.

Get your tickets for Elevate

The ELEVATE Music Festival is returning to the Prescott Valley Event Center from Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25.

This year’s festival features the music of Matthew West, Jordan Feliz, Love & the Outcome, Zach Williams, Jeremy Camp, Phil Wickham, Mac Powell, Aaron Shust, Jonny Diaz, JJ Heller, Matt Maher, Danny Gokey, Hawk Nelson, Ryan Stevenson and Justin Unger.

Tickets vary in prices and can be found online at www.prescottvalleyeventcenter.com.

Town looking for volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission.



This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applications are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.