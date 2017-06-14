Prescott Valley Police report

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from May 29 through June 4. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

Disorderly, Valley Road

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Wildhorse Drive

Non-injury accident, Highway 69

Narcotics, Robert Road

Injury accident, Highway 89A

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Highway 69

Criminal damage, Valley Road

Fraud, Manley Drive

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Highway 69

Theft, Cheryl Drive

Fraud, Civic Circle

Burglary, Needles Drive

Suspicious act, Loos Court

Disorderly, Highway 69

Theft, Civic Circle

Theft, Nace Lane

Injury accident, Windsong Drive

Criminal damage, Western Blvd.

Domestic, Meixner Road

Injury accident, Sundog Ranch Road

Non-injury accident, Highway 69

Injury accident, Highway 69

Fraud, Civic Circle

Burglary, Civic Circle

Harassment, Civic Circle

Burglary, Apache Drive

Non-injury accident, Highway 69

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Civic Circle

Injury accident, Valley Road

Fraud, Civic Circle

Theft, Civic Circle

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Highway 69

Criminal damage, Nace Lane

Non-injury accident, Spouse Drive

Theft, Civic Circle

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Music Mountain Lane

Criminal damage, Navajo Drive