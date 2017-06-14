Prescott Valley Police report

    • The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from May 29 through June 4. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

    Disorderly, Valley Road

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Wildhorse Drive

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Narcotics, Robert Road

    Injury accident, Highway 89A

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Highway 69

    Criminal damage, Valley Road

    Fraud, Manley Drive

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Highway 69

    Theft, Cheryl Drive

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Burglary, Needles Drive

    Suspicious act, Loos Court

    Disorderly, Highway 69

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Theft, Nace Lane

    Injury accident, Windsong Drive

    Criminal damage, Western Blvd.

    Domestic, Meixner Road

    Injury accident, Sundog Ranch Road

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Injury accident, Highway 69

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Harassment, Civic Circle

    Burglary, Apache Drive

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, Valley Road

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Highway 69

    Criminal damage, Nace Lane

    Non-injury accident, Spouse Drive

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Music Mountain Lane

    Criminal damage, Navajo Drive

