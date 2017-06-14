Pronghorn Ranch to add RV storage

The Town of Prescott Valley routinely works with property owners in Pronghorn Ranch to remove their recreational vehicles, as having them in front of their homes is a violation of town code, said Community Development Director Richard Parker at the Prescott Valley Town Council Meeting on Thursday, June 8.

Parker’s comments came during two public hearings and discussions, one to amend the general plan to change two parcels in Tract 65 and another to change the zoning of those two parcels. Tract 65, which was designated as part of the approved master development plan for Pronghorn Ranch includes Parcel A, which was designated for open space purposes, and Area B, which was identified for a future clubhouse, Parker said.

“The proposal is to change it from low density residential uses to a commercial use district for the purpose of constructing a clubhouse which would make this (the) second clubhouse in Pronghorn Ranch,” he said. “The area identified as Parcel A would be utilized for exclusive storage for RVs and boats and so forth, which are prohibited by the homeowners association in the area.”

One key aspect to the area previously contemplated for a clubhouse was that there were higher walls built adjacent to it to benefit the adjoining residential units and there was no remuneration for open space being adjacent to open space, Parker said. Further, the area utilized for RV Storage will be lowered by about four feet to lessen the impact by those vehicles he said, noting that since the height of an RV can’t be more than a little more than 13 feet, the impact will also be lessened because of the nine-foot wall, he said.

The storage facility will have room for about 90 vehicles and will be exclusively for residents of Pronghorn Ranch, Parker said, commenting he believes the area will fill up quickly. A fee will be associated with storage as well, he said.

Councilmember Michael Whiting said he hopes this does initiate a trend for other planned communities.

“It’s not available otherwise,” Whiting said. “I think it would be a great amenity for some of the other planned communities.”

Neither public hearing saw comment and both changes were unanimously approved.