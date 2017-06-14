Ready To Own IT: Town looks to save money, better utilize building as owners of Event Center

Paying the bills The Town of Prescott Valley has made the following payments either to Wells Fargo as trustee for the taxable bonds or directly to the Event Center for the direct benefit of the Center: Fiscal year Payment 2005-06 & 2006-07 *$5,395,573.30 2007-08 $1,218,646.07 2008-09 $2,345,099.67 2009-10 $2,317,514.56 2010-11 $1,506,084.25 2011-12 $1,525,250.03 2012-13 $1,568,052.50 2013-14 $1,673,428.80 2014-15 $1,721,953.00 2015-16 $1,846,511.55 2016-17 $2,036,524.68 Total $23,154,638.41 One-time public infrastructure costs directly related to Center operation prior to opening. Catch up payments included because of non-payment on Oct. 1, 2007. Under the proposed agreement: The town would issue $16 million in bonds at 4 percent interest rate to the current bond holder (Lapis Advisers) Would pay additional $3 million over 20 years to bankruptcy trustee Would pay $3.3 million for arena improvements/repairs Would pay about $1.8 million in parking fees to the Fain family (town plans to charge a $2.10 per ticket license fee)

Pending approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Court and creditors, the Town of Prescott Valley in late 2017 plans to agree to a 20-year deal with a California-based bondholder to take ownership of and keep open the cash-strapped Prescott Valley Event Center.

From Fiscal Year (FY) 2005-06 through FY 2016-17, town officials report they spent approximately $23.1 million toward the 5,000-seat privately-held center, which was built in 2006. Most of that money came from the town’s sales tax revenues.

PV Event Center, initially owned by Global Entertainment and the Prescott Valley Signature Entertainment, owned by the Fain family, had a principal originally valued at $35 million in 2005. But when Global filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in 2014 and PVEC LLC bought Global’s interest and assumed ownership/operations under the Fains, the center was forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in mid-2015.

“At that moment [in 2014], the building was on a path to be closed, probably by the end of the year,” Brad Fain said in a phone interview this past week. “We wanted to put the building on a path to being successful. And we realized very early on that we needed to restructure and reorganize.”

Under the town’s proposed restructuring, Prescott Valley Town Manager Larry Tarkowski said Thursday that sales taxes would continue to pay for the arena but there would be no increase to the existing rate of 2.88 percent.

Tarkowski said the new deal will save the town money in the long run. However, each ticket to a center event will now have a $2.10 license fee tacked on to it to help pay for parking, he added.

Ultimately, through buying the building, the town will be saving about $20 million, Tarkowski said. That money comes from the town is now obligated to pay under the current development agreement and how much it would have to pay if this bankruptcy agreement is accepted.

Town Councilmember Marty Grossman said he sees that as not so much having $20 million to spend, but having $20 million saved so the town can continue to provide the same level of services it currently does. It will also make it so the town can pay for a project down the road if it needs to, Grossman said, comparing it to renting a house with the option to buy. If the house is bought, the bills still have to be paid.

“That’s the way I’m looking at it,” Grossman said. “We will be able to sustain the quality of life that our citizens are used to.”

Prescott Valley resident Joyce Conerly said she just moved to the area from California, but sees that it’s always great if the town saves money.

Colin McAllister, also from Prescott Valley, said he’s in favor of the Town of Prescott Valley buying the Event Center as well as the $20 million it will save in the long run. “I feel like that’s awesome,” he said. “That’s a good plan.”

Within the next several months, the town is expected to formalize an agreement with Spectra, a well-established, Philadelphia-based arena management company, to run the center’s day-to-day operations.

“We’re real-estate developers — we’re not event center managers, we don’t book events,” Fain said of his Fain Signature Group, based in Prescott Valley. “We’re not in that world.”

Spectra, which has vast experience resuscitating medium-sized sports arenas, appointed Scott Norton as PV Event Center’s new general manager. Norton replaced former GM Gary Spiker, who retired earlier this year.

“He’s leveraging his relationships in Spectra and their relationships across the country to bring in new acts and figure out how to market the building better to start working on naming rights,” Fain said of Norton.

Tarkowski and Fain said Spectra will be responsible for catering arena events more to the population that lives in the Prescott Valley, Prescott and Chino Valley areas.

The town wants to keep the Northern Arizona Suns as a primary sports tenant. NAZ, the Phoenix Suns’ NBA Development League team, played its first season in Prescott Valley in 2016-17 after relocating from Bakersfield, California, and became a draw.

Town Councilmember Mary Mallory said that she would like to see an investment into bringing hockey back.

“I know that hockey is really an amazing thing for the community and everybody loved that,” she said, also bringing up Spectra and how they’ve been able to successfully manage arenas. “They’ve done this before, they’re professionals, they will know how to go forward with the situation and the employees will be better, they won’t be losing their jobs. For the community as a whole, it will take some time, but the financial obligation, we’ve done the best we can.”

Andrea Marks, another Prescott Valley resident, said she’s all for the town buying the Event Center as it’s a big thing for the community. Marks said she wants more concerts and loved it when there was hockey at the arena.

“I know they do the home shows and all that, but they need to do something that draws more people in,” she said.

Northern Arizona Suns officials declined to comment about the proposed change in management last week when contacted about this story.