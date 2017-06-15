Column: Why LeBron James will never match Michael Jordan's greatness

In sports, we love to compare greats. Best jump shot. Best swing. Best touchdown dance. Best game-winning play. Best last-second shot. Best era. Best team. Best player. The list goes on.

The endless chatter from the talking heads on ESPN, local sports television broadcasts and radio talk show hosts partake in on this subject matter is mind-numbing. Comparing LeBron James to Michael Jordan is no different.

So what’s my take? I’m glad you asked.

For me, the decision between the two has nothing to do with their physical makeup or even basketball skill. So what’s the biggest factor in deciding who claims “the greatest” trophy?

Legendary status.

Of the 25 game-winning shots ‘His Airness’ made throughout an illustrious career, 24 were in the last 10 seconds of a game and eight were at the buzzer, including the infamous Game 6 bucket against the Utah Jazz in 1998 NBA Finals to end his career.

None of that includes his 16-foot jumper with 15 seconds left to lift North Carolina over Georgetown in the 1982 NCAA championship game, either.

How many does James have? According to my recent research on Google, just four.

James admitted during a press conference after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics in May to advance to the NBA Finals that “anytime I’m linked to any of the greats, even the greatest in Mike, it’s just an honor.”

He said that the same night he passed Jordan to become the league’s all-time playoff scorer.

Jordan was a perfect six for six when it came to bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in NBA Finals appearances. So far, James is three of eight when it comes to that specific stat, his most recent defeat coming against the Golden State Warriors a few days ago.

There are plenty of “great” players who never won a title. Our own former Phoenix Suns forward Charles Barkley can attest to that. Keep in mind, however, that Jordan won three of his six NBA championships before his age 32 season. How many does James have at age 32? Three.

James still has time to solidify his greatness.

For Jordan, his aura oozed greatness. He changed the game. From baggy shorts to single-handedly forcing the league to fix its rules when it came to outlawing defensive contact on the perimeter.

Even a three seconds in the lane rule was implemented to discourage cloggy defenders from hanging out in the paint. Why? Because the game was more entertaining that way. And nobody else could do what Jordan could. After all, he invented the cross-over dribble, Allen Iverson just perfected it.

Jordan was also the first athlete of his kind to become a world-wide phenomenon, and put Nike and Gatorade on the map with his million-dollar smile.

Oh, and than there’s that whole Olympic Dream Team thing. Yeah.

What has James done other than make it cool to play AAU basketball and join not one, but two super teams that continue to ruin the NBA game?

It’s hard to say.

The two-hour television show announcing his choice of the Miami Heat, joining Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, was absurd.

Imagine if Jordan said, “OK, I can’t beat the Detroit Pistons, so I’ll just go join them.” Or if Larry Bird said, “I’ll just go team up with Magic Johnson in Los Angeles to win a few more titles.”

Does this change what James has done? Of course not! He’s an amazing student of the game, one of the smartest to ever play. He’s a great man, a great father and a great basketball player. Arguably the greatest.

A recent article by ESPN revealed that each of James’ eight NBA Finals opponents had a better postseason net efficiency than the best team Jordan ever faced. The 1992 Portland Trailblazers (+2.9) were the best for Jordan, while the 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder (+4.6) were the worst for James.

The 2017 Warriors clock in at +13.6 net efficiency, one of the best ever to performances in a postseason.

Look, in a few more years with more titles on his mantle, who knows, my stance could change. And at 6-foot-8, 250 pounds, he plays like a guard. It would have surely given Jordan fits defensively.

But this isn’t a video game, they cannot play each other in a 1-on-1 matchup in their prime. This is real life, and in this world, for now, Jordan is the real “King.”

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is associate sports editor and a columnist for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him at bbergner@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.