Prep Softball: Competition tight for annual ‘Beat the Heat’ tourney in Prescott

Beat the Heat Girls’ Fastpitch Softball Invitational Tournament director Dale Poole said it best on Tuesday – participating teams in the 2017 competition won’t be beating the heat, but bringing it with them to Prescott this weekend.

Weather forecasters are calling for high temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s, at least 10 degrees above the historical average, Saturday and Sunday, driving home Poole’s point.

The annual Beat the Heat, in its first year under the National Softball Association (NSA) umbrella, will feature a total of 36 Arizona teams in the 12-and-Under (eight teams), 14U (11 teams), 16U (10 teams) and 18U (seven teams) age divisions.

Each age division’s teams will play at the following public parks in Prescott: 12U (Heritage Park, 1497 Heritage Park Road); 14U (Pioneer Park 4-Plex, 1200 Commerce Drive); 16U (Bill Vallely fields, 621 N. Washington Ave.) and 18U (Pioneer Park 4-Plex).

Competition is tight in the 14U, 16U and 18U divisions, tournament director Dale Poole said, as the number of teams in this invite has diminished when compared to recent years, while the talent level has increased.

“It will be a battle,” Poole added.

The top four finishers in each age division receive automatic berths into the NSA Southwest World Series July 26-30 in Prescott. The Arizona NSA State Championships, played June 30-July 2 in Kingman, precede the SW World Series. Teams registered for the State Championships also automatically qualify for the SW World Series.

Participating Yavapai County teams, as well as others north of the Phoenix area, include the Sand Snakes ’05 (12U, Prescott); AZ Sand Snakes (12U, Prescott); Verde Valley Heat Elite (12U); Arizona Batbusters (14U, Prescott Valley); Northern Arizona Fire (14U, Prescott); Major Mayhem (16U, girls from Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Prescott, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer); Ladyhawks (18U, Prescott) and Mean Machine (18U, Cottonwood).

Each team has a four-game guarantee. Pool play is scheduled for Saturday morning, followed by bracket play Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Championship and consolation championship games are slated for Sunday afternoon. (See Scoreboard section for tournament schedule)

First pool-play games for the local squads on Saturday include:

• 12U – Verde Valley Heat vs. Sidewinders-Romero (8 a.m. at Heritage 1); Sand Snakes ’05 vs. Storm (8 a.m. at Heritage 2); AZ Sand Snakes vs. Tucson Suncats (9:30 a.m. at Heritage 2).

• 14U – Arizona Batbusters vs. Royals 03 (8 a.m. at Pioneer 1); Northern Arizona Fire vs. AZ A’s-Demarini Elite (8 a.m. at Pioneer 3).

• 16U – Major Mayhem vs. Vandetta-Baldwin (8 a.m. at Lower Vallely).

• 18U – Ladyhawks vs. Insanity Collins (11 a.m. at Pioneer 4); Mean Machine vs. Insanity-Nicander (9:30 a.m. at Pioneer 3).

Within the past year, teams in the Prescott-area region, among others across Arizona, left the longtime Arizona Amateur Softball Association (ASA) in favor of the NSA.

They departed mostly to keep Prescott-based summer tournaments like Beat the Heat from dissolving. Poole said the ASA, now known as ASA/USA Softball, also charges teams a more expensive per-player fee for sanctioned tournaments, rather than a less expensive per-team fee like the NSA does.

“The main reason we moved away from ASA/USA Softball was because they were reorganizing – going from 16 regions to eight regions,” Poole added. “We would have been moved into a California region and thus might not have ever had another national tournament [to host in Prescott] in the future.”

