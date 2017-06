Little League: Area clubs release All-Star rosters

All-Stars Prescott Major’s All-Stars Player Age Position Lukas Barrett 12 INF, P, C Brent Bombardieri 12 OF, C Micah Buettner 12 OF Luke Carmick 12 OF Thomas Fabian 12 INF, P Paul Fernow 12 OF Landen Francis 12 OF, C Jake Hilton 12 OF, IF, P Oscar Munoz 12 INF, OF Caden Pena 12 INF, P Scooter Schwartz 12 INF, P Ryan Smith 12 INF, OF, P Cade Streeter 12 INF, P, C Alex Vaughan 12 INF, P, C Head Coach: Dan Streeter Tournament Dates: June 28-July 5 Location: Bill Vallely Park, Prescott 1st Round Opponent: June 28, Prescott vs. Verde Valley, 8 p.m. Prescott 11’s All-Stars Player Age Position Wesley Amos 11 1B, P Jack Burton 11 CF Porter Coates 11 OF Ryan Elliott 11 SS, 2B Evan Jensen 11 C, P Macrea Kasun 11 3B, P Dillan Kunow 11 3B, P Cort Lewis 11 2B Andrew Lyon 11 OF Hayden Mickelson 11 OF, P Isaac Reed 11 SS, P Cason Snyder 11 C, OF Sam Strasser 11 OF Nathaniel Torres 11 Alt. Head Coach: Anthony Kunow Tournament Dates: June 26-July 2 Location: Mountain Valley Park, Prescott Valley 1st Round Opponent: June 26, Prescott vs. Prescott Valley, 6 p.m. Prescott Minor’s All-Stars Player Age Position Kaden Greenfield 10 OF Tommy Richardson 10 OF, INF Dominic Cruz 10 C, INF Mason Oberan 10 P, C, INF Cooper Kasun 10 P, INF, OF Zane Gaul 10 P, INF Adrian Sanderford 10 P, INF, OF Ryan Crandall 10 OF Cooper Magnett 10 INF Jacob Patterson 10 P, INF, OF Johann Munoz 10 INF, OF Head Coach: Terry Magnett Tournament Dates: June 19-June 25 Location: Cureton Park, Williams 1st Round Opponent: June 19, Camp Verde vs. Prescott, 6 p.m. Prescott Valley Major’s All-Stars Player Age Position Camden Stuller 12 C Junior Sartor 12 C, INF Anden Scheffert 12 C, OF Kevin Angulo 12 OF Dalton Irwin 12 SS Wes Collier 12 3B Grady Rose 12 C, 1B Aiden Ott 12 INF Frank Molina 12 OF Carson Feddema 11 OF Shane Lievsay 11 INF Asher King 12 INF Thomas McLaughlin 12 OF Head Coach: Bear Suksi Tournament Dates: June 28-July 5 Location: Bill Vallely Park, Prescott 1st Round Opponent: June 28, Prescott Valley vs. Chino Valley, 6 p.m. Prescott Valley 11’s All-Stars Player Age Position Noah Thunborg 10 P, 1B Auron Stuller 11 C Anthony Morales 11 P, SS Easton Fowler 11 P, 3B Alexander Jackson 11 P, 3B Gavin Mosher 11 OF, 2B Kishan Patel 11 P, OF Mason Hunt 11 OF, 1B Jose Cordero Jr. 11 OF, 2B Amari Alvarado 11 P, OF Nathan Sawyer 11 P, 2B Nick Juarez 11 P, OF Head Coach: Bryan Thunborg Tournament Dates: June 26-July 2 Location: Mountain Valley Park, Prescott Valley 1st Round Opponent: June 26, Prescott vs. Prescott Valley, 6 p.m. Prescott Valley Minor’s All-Stars Player Age Position Isaiah Avila 10 2B Brayden Frederick 10 3B Matt Hepperle 10 1B Taylor Keppel 10 SS, P Brenton Keppel 9 C Caden Randall N/A SS, P S. Vanderploeg 10 3B, CF Dylan Williams 9 1B Donovan Bayard 9 2B, C Matix Dunn 9 C, 2B Michael Jones 10 1B Logan Tyson 10 3B, LF Head Coach: Matt Hepperle Tournament Dates: June 19-June 25 Location: Cureton Park, Williams 1st Round Opponent: June 19, Prescott Valley vs. Wickenburg, 6 p.m. Prescott Valley Softball Major’s All-Stars Player Age Position Mia Luzania 12 P Eliza Legge 11 1B Sydnee Fowler 10 LF Trynadee Routh 11 2B Jordan Bratt 12 SS Kaylen Williamson 12 INJ. Brianna Baca 12 CF Denea Jeffers 11 SS Ashlyn Herriott 12 RF Talia Stullers 11 C Taylor O’Hagen 12 C Brina Lankford 12 3B Head Coach: Dennis Currier Tournament Dates: June 19-June 25 Location: Sunset Park, Wickenburg 1st Round Opponent: June 19, Prescott Valley vs. Bagdad, 8 p.m.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following are rosters for area All-Star teams for the upcoming District 10 All-Stars Tournament. Not all rosters are complete, and a few were not submitted for publication.

Click here for this week's schedule of the District 10 All-Stars Tournament for minor's baseball and major's softball.