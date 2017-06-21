Big Bug News

Special events

Summer Food Program for children 18 and younger. Brerakfast is 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., lunch is 11 a.m. to noon. Monday through Friday and closed July 4. Meals for children are free.

Cordes Lakes Library has a busy summer planned from June 7 to July 2. There is Rock painting every Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. Wii Gaming runs from June 8th to June 22 on Thursdays at 1 p.m. July 15, 29, July 13 and 20 are craft classes starting at 1 p.m. Fridays is Magic Carpet. The library is located at 15959 S. Cordes Lakes Drive.

Father’s Day Lunch will lbe held at 11:30 p.m. at Meals on Wheels, 10051 Miami in Mayer. Dinner will lbe chicken fried steak. Be sure to get your tickets for a Diamondbacks lap quilt raffle.

Produce will be distributed on June 29 at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. Sign-up is at 7 a.m. and doors close at 9 a.m.

July 1 is the date for dedication of the new sculpture at Henry Cordes park. Dedication events will start at 10 a.m. and will have guest speakers along with the unveiling of the bronze sculpture. The artist is planning to attend this event.

July 1 is also the date for Cordes Lakes Community Center to hold their Family Day barbecue with hamburgers and hot dogs. There will be board games, fun bingo and plenty of other things to do. They plan to start at 11:00 a.m. to allow time for people to attend the dedication first.

General Meeting for Cordes Lakes Community Association is on Thursday, July 13. They are trying to get a speaker to inform residents of what to do or not to do in case of evacuation or wildfire in Cordes Lakes.

Breakfast at the Center is July 15 with “build your own” breakfast. Items are individually priced and your total depends on what you chose.

Produce will again be available on July 19.



Weekly events

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is held weekly on Fridays at 20049 E. Club Lane. Weigh-in is at 8:45 a.m., with meetings starting at 9 a.m.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meed at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Monday at 7 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the first and third Friday at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.

Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies, help is here.

Monthly events

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds their outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at member’s homes and varies by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the main location at 11975 South Highway 69.

American Legion meets on the 3rd Friday of the month at 1 p.m. at Cordes Lakes Community Center. Call Caroline at 928-632-7819 for more information or to join.

Craft Day — The fourth Friday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Community Center. Various crafts will be used for decorations, household helps, etc.