DH Town Council looks at animal ordinances

The Dewey-Humboldt Town Council started the process of amending the animal ordinances of its town code at its work session on Tuesday, June 13. It’s a subject with a lot of confusion surrounding it after dealing with it for about two-and-a-half years, said Town Councilmember Victoria Wendt, noting she asked Debby Pomeroy to give a presentation in front of the council. Pomeroy is an American Kennel Club legislative liaison, Wendt said. One goal was to separate the ordinances combining livestock and dogs, she said.

“In researching other towns surrounding us, including the county, they all have separate dog ordinances,” Wendt said. “Most of their nuisance ordinances are in their zoning codes, with the exception of Prescott Valley. They have their dog code and a livestock ordinance separated out.”

When working on the current ordinance, there were a couple things put into it for different reasons, some of which were legitimate while others should be reconsidered, Pomeroy said, bringing up the desire to put in a time limit a dog can bark before someone can complain. Currently, a person can complain after one “woof” and that keeps the code enforcement officer busy on things that may not be able to be enforced, she said. Pomeroy said to consider Prescott and Prescott Valley’s ordinance that says a dog has to be barking for five minutes or more consecutively for a complaint to be filed.

Further, state lawmakers are moving to limit the power of police and prosecutors to take away property involved in criminal activity without having to convict the owner of any crime, Pomeroy said. At this point, Dewey-Humboldt’s ordinances state that dogs can be seized without their owners having been charged of a crime, she said.

Pomeroy also brought up the idea of regulating livestock.

“I think there should be a nuisance ordinance in the future for a standard of care for the livestock, but putting it in with your dog, you make more work for your animal control people,” she said.

Livestock should not be lumped in with household pets, said Councilmember Amy Timmons. People in rural and farming communities supplement their income and feed their families with livestock as they’re a staple to said family and the community, Timmons said.

Wendt said that since the proposed amendments only address the dog-related issues, which brings up the need to compensate for the change in the future and suggested looking at a nuisance section or addressing a separate section for livestock in the future. Both ordinances should be done at the same time, said Councilmember Jack Hamilton, who also said he’s against changing the barking law and stated it’s working just fine.

“The judge and animal control both helped write what it is. They didn’t put in a time limit in there specifically so that the judge had discretion on what to do with animals,” Hamilton said. “Once you put a time limit in and it goes over, she automatically has to find those people. It’s mandatory then. She doesn’t have any discretion and she wanted to have discretion to work with people.”

Councilmember Doug Treadway said he doesn’t want the restrictive barking law as the reason dogs bark varies, commenting that a guard dog could be barking legitimately for a long time if there’s something around. If dogs are barking for a reason, it’s not a problem and is a valid reason in court, Hamilton said.

Hamilton said he’d like to bring the matter back to a future work session with copy showing the differences between what’s proposed and what is actually in the ordinance as well as bring back a proposed large animal ordinance so it can be worked on at the same time.

The council decided to do so.