Love’s truck stop coming to Cordes Junction

Love’s Travel Stop is on track to build in Cordes Junction after the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors gave the OK on a zoning map change. The 14-acre project site is located at the northwest corner of the intersection of Arcosanti Road and Cross L Road off Exit 263 and Interstate 17.

The supervisors approved the zoning change request June 7 for construction of a 14,000-sq.-ft. Travel Stop that will consist of a retail store, three restaurants with hot deli, shower and laundry facility, auto fueling, RV and diesel truck fueling lanes and parking, and a truck scale with a tire care shop. Trucks will have six pumps available and vehicles will have 16.

Love’s Travel Stops, headquartered in Oklahoma, plans to employ 70 people, said Kristy Kennedy, county planner. The three restaurants could include Arby’s, Chester’s and Godfather’s Pizza.

The property, four parcels, was previously zoned RCU-2A (Residential, Rural 2-acre minimum), and changed to C2 (Commercial, General Sales and Services). The county Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the request at its May 4 meeting, with stipulations that include a waiver of sign height to allow for a 75-foot freestanding, internally illuminated sign, and waiver of solid screening requirement on the east side of the property, which abuts property zoned for commercial use. For comparison, the signs at McDonald’s and the Shell station are 60 feet high.

Water will be supplied by a well, and a self-contained septic wastewater system will be installed.

Jeff Stein, co-president of Paolo Soleri’s Cosanti Foundation at Arcosanti, expressed concern about light pollution, and members of the Upper Agua Fria Watershed Partnership asked about water supply and quality. Love’s officials explained in a letter and email that the facility expects to use between 9 and 11 acre feet of water per year.

A typical Love’s Travel Stop averages about 8,000 to 10,000 gallons per day, and the Cordes Junction structure is smaller than the typical Love’s facility and will not have a truck wash. The water use rate is expected to be on the low end, nearer 8,000 gallons per day with most use as indoor domestic type, which is retained in the waste disposal system.

David Wrzosek, senior hydrologist with Clear Creek Associates, reports in a March 27 letter that a review of water level data from a historic well across I-17 indicates the current level is within one foot of where it was measured in 1990. He expects the Travel Stop to have limited, if any, impact on the aquifer or surrounding water users. A fire suppression water requirement will be met with a storage tank.

The test well showed all water samples tested below the maximum contaminant levels set by the Environmental Protection Agency for drinking water.

Hunter Engineering answered in a letter a question about potential mosquito control needed for detention ponds. “Since the proposed ponds are detention ponds and not retention ponds, Love’s doesn’t anticipate them to hold water long enough for there to be a mosquito issue. The county requires the ponds to drain within 36 hours.”



The wastewater system is designed to handle about 33 percent more usage than expected, and with an alert system that notifies the store if it is not functioning properly.

As for nighttime lighting, the county’s Dark Sky Ordinance requires all commercial light fixtures to be fully shielded with no light spillage onto other neighboring properties.

The site is about one mile, as the crow flies, from Arcosanti. Traffic and truck noises will not be heard by the Arcosanti community, the company said in response to a question by the Water Partnership.