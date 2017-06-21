Mixed martial arts returning to PV Event Center Sept. 2

Aggression Session, a popular mixed martial arts fighting series, will play host to its first event in an inaugural series beginning Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

As with past events, Aggression Session’s latest installment, “Anarchy,” will feature a night of “intense MMA action,” according to a press release, with punching, kicking, takedowns and knockouts inside a 26-foot hexagon cage.

“I am very excited to be bringing Aggression Session back to Prescott Valley for our next event, ‘Anarchy,’ ” Jody Murphy, principal/owner of Aggression Session MMA. “Our last show was a great success, and we received a very warm reception from the town of PV and its MMA fans.”

Murphy added that, through a partnership with the PVEC, the venue will become the new home for a series of Aggression Session events.

The first event of the Prescott Valley series on Sept. 2 will feature hometown star Danny Hilton in a match to defend his lightweight title belt against Jeff Fletcher, a familiar opponent. This will be Hilton and Fletcher’s rubber match, as the series is tied at 1-1.

Also on the fight card is Bellator and World Series of Fighting veteran/Aggression Session bantamweight champion Ed “Wild” West, who will defend his belt against Mexico’s Gilberto “El Azteca” Aguilar.

Murphy said the “talent on this and future fight cards will be exceptional” because of Aggression Session’s “new matchmaker,” “Rollin’” Nolan Hyland, a former fighter and owner of the Rage in the Cage series.

Scott Norton, PVEC’s new general manager, said the center “looks forward to hosting this great event again” and working with Murphy and its sponsor “to develop a series of Aggression Session events at the venue.”

“We are encouraged by the support the event has received so far and feel the quality and entertainment value is certainly there with tickets starting at just $25,” Norton added.

For this installment of Aggression Session, ring-side table and VIP seating will be available with exclusive bar service, a lounge area and a post-event meet and greet with the fighters.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a show that begins at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25 apiece for the evening of fighting. Tickets initially go on sale Wednesday, July 5, at the PVEC box office.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, call 928-583-6098 or eamil boxoffice@prescottvalleyeventcenter.com.