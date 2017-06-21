People & Places: Library to offer Japanese Taiko Drumming program on June 27

Phoenix musician and veteran teacher Eileen Morgan is coming to the Prescott Valley library on June 27 to offer two, first-come, first-serve programs that blends Japanese culture and experiential music through a special kind of drumming that will entertain and awe children and adults alike.

Morgan, too, will be bringing other percussion and wind instruments from Japan, China, Korea and Vietnam.

Introduced to Japanese Taiko drumming some 24 years ago, Morgan created a program to share the power of this ancient art form that soldiers hundreds of years ago used as a call to the battlefields. In more recent generations, the Taiko drums are used for various celebratory, religious and even entertainment purposes. The power of the drums is a celebration of the human spirit, she said. This is the fifth time she has brought this musical program to Prescott Valley.

A very visual art form, Morgan first performed on the large drums for deaf children who were able to appreciate the music because of the reverberation that one recent student told her was such that he felt “my heart was going to come out of my chest.”

Her sessions incorporate a lessons about the history of these drums and the cultural significance; how they are made and how they sound, Morgan said.

“And they are loud,” Morgan said.

She said she gears all of her sessions to the audience, and her performances are suitable for all ages.

From the moment Morgan was introduced to these drums, she said, “I loved it.”

A musician from the age of 6, Morgan said “this was the next adventure.”

Taiko drumming encourages cooperation and teamwork, and comments from students suggest that the experience of hearing and playing the drums is an encouragement to their very soul, Morgan said.

On her website, Morgan has testimonials from those who have seen her shows, with several students sharing how it impacted their lives.

“Taiko showed me that I can do anything I put my mind to,” a student from a juvenile detention facility wrote.

In each of her programs, Morgan emphasizes how the performance and enjoyment of music enhances life. Her students and program participants are taught concepts of beat, rhythm, fractions, patterns and synchronization, as well as awareness of the power and ability of one’s body to produce movement and rhythm. Her programs, too, help build connections with other cultures and how such understanding builds character and appreciation of other people and traditions, according to program organizers and participants.

This program is part of the library’s summer reading series.

To arrange tickets for the performance, call the library at 928-759-3044.