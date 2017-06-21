Prescott Valley in Brief: Week of June 21, 2017

Movies Under the Stars

The Town of Prescott Valley continues its Movie Under the Stars event at 7:45 p.m., Friday, June 23 with a showing of the “The Secret Life of Pets.”

The movie is shown outdoors at the Civic Center.

There is a concession stand. Bring something to sit on.

The final movie is “Lost and Found,” scheduled to show on Friday, June 30.

PCC neighborhood meeting

The Prescott Golf and Country Club Property Owners Association and the Town of Prescott Valley announce a neighborhood meeting from 5 to 7 p .m. on Friday, June 23, in the auditorium at the Prescott Valley Public Library. The meeting will be an open forum led by Peter Bourgois.

The meeting concerns a rezoning request to develop 75 townhomes on Parcel B and C of the Prescott County Club. According to the meeting notice by Jeff Hall, owner, no substantial changes will take place on the 18-hole golf course or yardage. All new design plans, including site plans and suggested elevations, will be available for public view.

Magic at the Library

Award-winning magician Eric Giliam brings his magic and illusion show to Prescott Valley as part of the Children’s Summer Reading program. Giliam appears twice on Wednesday, July 5, at 9:30 and 11 a.m. in the Children’s Area. Tickets for each event (125 tickets per performance) are available in the Children’s Desk prior to each program, and handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Giliam’s website states he first became fascinated with magic at age 12 when he saw David Copperfield perform in his hometown of Anchorage, Alaska. He thought the illusions he saw were incredible and soon after decided that performing this art on stage was going to be his life’s passion.

Since then his rise as a performing magician has been amazing. He has won numerous national and international awards including the title of World Teen Magic Champion in Las Vegas. His travels have taken him overseas to London and Rome performing on primetime TV shows.

Based out of his home in Phoenix, he travels throughout the Southwest and has been regularly booked to perform at corporate events on the Strip in Las Vegas, most recently at the Monte Carlo and Paris hotels.

Researching family history

Which software program is best to research and store your family’s genealogical information? Find out at the June meeting of the Northern Arizona Genealogical Society at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Family History Center, 1001 Ruth St.

The social portion of the NAGS meeting begins at 1:30 p.m., followed by the general meeting and presentation at 2 p.m.

Keeping one’s genealogy information in paper binders is not the only way to store the research on family history. It certainly is not the best way to share research with others, whether they are family members or potential relatives.

At the meeting, learn about the three major genealogy software programs: Family Tree Maker, Legacy Family Tree, and Roots Magic. This presentation will compare the strengths and weaknesses of each, with a demonstration to see first-hand how they work on both Windows and MAC computers.

Chamber looks for nominations

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce is presenting its annual Community Excellence Recognition Program, recognizing those who have made a significant contribution to Prescott Valley during 2016 and 2017. The awards banquet is on Friday, July 14 and the Chamber of Commerce is soliciting nominations from citizens, businesses, chamber members, clubs and organizations for the awards.

Awards include Student of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Organization of the Year, Community Improvement – Large and Small project, the Norm Pariseau Volunteer of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Business Leader of the Year, Chamber Member of the Year and Prescott Valley Heritage Award.

Nomination forms are available from the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce office at 2170 E. Pav Way, Suite 102. Nominators can also call at 928-772-8857.

Learn how to train employees

The Prescott Valley Public Library is hosting a free Training Employees Workshop from 5 to 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, in the Glassford Hill Room.

Participants will discover a unique academic take on training employees and volunteers and apply teaching techniques to business training including adult learning principles, instructional methods and on-the-job applications.

Topics to be addressed include learning style analysis, instructional process, writing a syllabus and job aid, student behaviors and mentoring.

Registration is required, call Casey Van Haren at 928-759-3061.

Summer Reading Programs begin

Signups for the Children and Teen Summer Reading Programs began on Thursday, June 1 and continue through July 29.

Register online at www.pvlib.net or in the Children’s Department on the second floor.

For assistance with the Teen program, contact Shelbie Marks at 928-759-3042.

Mountain Valley Splash hours

Pool season has begun, with Mountain Valley Splash, 8600 E. Nace Lane, continuing to stay open through Monday, July 31.

Open swim is from 1 to 4:30 p.m. all week long, with Family nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Fees are $3 for youth 17 and under, seniors and aerobics and $4 for adults. Season Passes are $320 for a family of five and $45 for 17 visits of aerobics.

For more information, call 928-775-3165.

HUSD offers summer food service program

Humboldt Unified School District will open four sites over the summer to offer free breakfast and lunch to children 18 years of age and younger regardless of income. For adults, breakfast is $2 and lunch is $3.

No paperwork or reservations are required.

For more information, call 928-759-5014.