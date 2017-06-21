Prescott Valley Police report

According to police, the man brandished a handgun and fired at officers.

  • Originally Published: June 21, 2017 5:50 a.m.

    • The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from June 12 through June 18. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report.

    (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

    Traffic, Highway 69

    Criminal damage, Nace Lane

    Assault, Civic Center

    Injury accident, Sundog Ranch

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Criminal damage, Civic Circle

    Theft, Highway 69

    Theft, Prescott Country Club Blvd.

    Non-injury accident, Viewpoint Drive

    Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Highway 69

    Non-injury accident, Highway 89A

    Theft, Lorna Lane

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Domestic, Rimrock Drive

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Suspicious, Robert Road

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Assault, Florentine Road

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Burglary, Superstition Drive

    Burglary, Superstition Drive

    Assault, Civic Circle

    Theft, Pleasant View Drive

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, Highway 69

    Non-injury accident, Florentine Road

    Disorderly, Arnold Drive

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Suspicious act, Spouse Drive

    Theft, Highway 69

    Theft, Moonlight Way

    Injury accident, Tonto Way

    Narcotics, Civic Circle

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Theft, Market Street

