Prescott Valley Police report

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from June 12 through June 18. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report.
(Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).
Traffic, Highway 69
Criminal damage, Nace Lane
Assault, Civic Center
Injury accident, Sundog Ranch
Fraud, Civic Circle
Fraud, Civic Circle
Fraud, Civic Circle
Criminal damage, Civic Circle
Theft, Highway 69
Theft, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
Non-injury accident, Viewpoint Drive
Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Highway 69
Non-injury accident, Highway 89A
Theft, Lorna Lane
Fraud, Civic Circle
Domestic, Rimrock Drive
Theft, Civic Circle
Theft, Civic Circle
Suspicious, Robert Road
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Theft, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Fraud, Civic Circle
Burglary, Civic Circle
Assault, Florentine Road
Burglary, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Burglary, Superstition Drive
Burglary, Superstition Drive
Assault, Civic Circle
Theft, Pleasant View Drive
Burglary, Civic Circle
Injury accident, Highway 69
Non-injury accident, Florentine Road
Disorderly, Arnold Drive
Fraud, Civic Circle
Suspicious act, Spouse Drive
Theft, Highway 69
Theft, Moonlight Way
Injury accident, Tonto Way
Narcotics, Civic Circle
Theft, Civic Circle
Theft, Market Street
SUBMIT FEEDBACK