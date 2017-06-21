Top songs highlight Elevate 2017

When: Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25 Where: Prescott Valley Event Center Tickets: from $29 to $158, are available online at ElevateMusicFesti..., at the door, or call 480-812-1100

The ‘Elevate 2017’ event rolls back into Prescott Valley for the fifth consecutive year like an old-time revival meeting combined with the hottest Christian contemporary acts this weekend, June 23, 24, and 25.

Billed as three nights of concerts — music, ministry, and worship, Elevate 2017 brings a rock-concert atmosphere to the Prescott Valley Event Center.

Friday night, the festival kicks off at 7 p.m. Headlining will be four-time Grammy-award nominee Matthew West, the man behind the No. 1 Christian hit “Hello, My Name Is,” which stayed atop the chart for a record 17 weeks in 2013. West is also known for his songwriting, and he’s written for other Christian groups as well as several mainstream country acts.

Jordan Feliz plays Friday in his second time around with Elevate, and joining the show for the first year will be duo Love & The Outcome.

Zach Williams will be on hand for the first time as well, performing his top hit, “Chainbreaker.”

Saturday’s show starts at 5:30 p.m., and will feature headliner Jeremy Camp. Camp has released 11 albums, and four have been million-sellers. He’s a Grammy-winner for his album, “Speaking Louder Than Before.”

Also appearing Saturday: Phil Wickham; Mac Powell, lead singer for Third Day; Aaron Shust; and Jonny Diaz.

Arizona favorite J. J Heller will perform on Saturday as well.

Sunday, performers include our very own Justin Unger, past music pastor from Heights Church, along with Matt Maher, Danny Gokey (Third-place finalist on the eighth season of American Idol), Hawk Nelson, Ryan Stevenson, and Mia Koehne will appear, starting at 5 p.m.

Koehne will lead a free worship service Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. The service will include speaker Dr. Randy Carlson of the Intentional Living Center.