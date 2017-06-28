Bored? Discover the newest board games at Library GameOn!

Teens ages 12-18 are invited to learn about the newest board games from the people of Game On from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, in the third floor Crystal Room at the Prescott Valley Library.

Game Day with Game On hosts a game expert from the Game On! store at Gateway Mall. Come learn about new games and maybe some new tricks for the classics.

Coleen Bornschlegel, teen library assistant said this past year’s Game Day had a great showing of international board games. The person from Game On! brought examples and demonstrated how to play new games.

“And not just board games, but interactive games, like groups play, and more creative games like Cranium, ones that are brain stimulating; and a variety of new stuff,” Bornschlegel said.

