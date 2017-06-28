Final public meeting for PCC condo zoning

Traffic and drainage issues continue to be the biggest concerns on residents of the Prescott Golf and Country Club.

At the fourth and final public meeting on June 22 before their appearance before the Prescott Valley Planning and Zoning Commission, PGCC owners, Jessica and Jeff Hall, explained the history of their efforts to build 75 multi-family units on the property.

About 100 people in the audience heard about the current zoning the Yavapai County supervisors approved in 1983 and Prescott Valley council accepted in February 2014.

The original plans with which PGCC approached the PV P&Z Commission were for 110 units spread over three parcels. Since then, the project has returned to the original 75 units, eliminated plans for Parcel A, and split the units between Parcels B (40 units) and C (35).

Drainage issues

Recently, the county worked on drainage issues that began on county property but affected parts of PGCC within Prescott Valley town boundaries. County Supervisor Tom Thurman said the work was completed in order to funnel water into Clipper Wash.

“The only way to do that was to go through the golf course. It’s not the golf course causing the flooding,” he said. “It was a favor, and used taxpayers’ money to fix the problem.”

In answer to a resident’s question, Thurman said the project cost about $1 million. He also said the 1983 zoning approved the 75 units, and the roads were built then to handle traffic those additional units would create.

“Growth is inevitable, folks. We have to allow it. We cannot stop people from building –unless we buy them out,” he told audience members expressing their opposition.

He also added that the ditches along some of the roads built years ago were so close to the road it would be cost prohibitive to expand the roads now. “Yavapai County allowed it to happen in 1983. We can’t reverse that. They allowed so many lots for homes knowing eventually they will be in-filled.”

Jeff Hall confirmed that his father-in-law owned some vacant lots, and said, “It’s not my position to build on that property,” in answer to one audience member.

Others talked about past flooding of their property, and wondered what would happen when uphill property might be moved around.

Thurman, who built 90 homes in the PGCC in its early years, said the engineering done in the 1960s was not sufficient to handle 100-year floods. The county has worked to curtail the extra water over the years. However, if the runoff is considered historical water flow, by law, they are not allowed to change historical waterways. “It is what it is,” he said.

Roads and traffic

Resident Donna Chisolm asked about the one road ingress/egress into Parcel C, and whether the road could handle residents leaving in the event of a wildfire. Peter Burgois, PGCC landscape architect, said former Central Yavapai Fire District officials looked at the emergency access. He didn’t know of any issues with it, and suggested residents consider proactive brush-clearing measures to become a Firewise Community.

Jeff Hall said an emergency road would connect residents along Clipper Wash to the golf course parking lot, adding that Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority would have to approve all emergency access routes.

Thurman asked another resident on Broken Wagon Trail who had concerns about a ditch she said the county was not maintaining to give him a call later; he would check with the proper county personnel about it.

Jeff Hall said if the PV P&Z Commission do not approve their plans, he is considering moving the driving range to accommodate units in Parcel B. The golf course would remain an 18-hole facility.

He also mentioned that since 2011, he has removed 450 trees, as poplars have a lifespan of about 40 years. “That’s what we do all winter,” he said, adding that he has been replacing the trees and will continue to do so for the benefit of property owners.

Thurman assured the residents that any apartments or condos would be connected to either PV sewer system or would be on a wastewater treatment system. The development would not be allowed to put in another septic system.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.