Goodwin Fire grows to about 20,000 acres, still 1% contained

The Goodwin Fire was reported at 20,644 acres and at 1 percent containment Wednesday morning.

The fire, which started Saturday, June 24, at about 4 p.m., was very active Tuesday, according to fire officials.

Despite their best efforts, it crossed Highway 69 about half-way between Poland Junction and Mayer, and burned about 500 acres to the northeast.

Fire crews’ primary goal Tuesday was to protect the communities of Pine Flat, Poland Junction and Mayer from the advancing fire.

Over 150 firefighters worked in the overnight hours to slow the progress of the fire. Fire crews encountered increased fire activity at 2:30 a.m. where the fire had crossed Highway 69.

Night crews burned out and improved bulldozer lines put in Tuesday to protect Mayer. At dawn, the fire was already advancing across the ridge above Poland Junction, and fire ash was dropping in Dewey-Humboldt and Prescott Valley.

There have been no reported injuries from the Goodwin Fire, and authorities believe structures have been lost but are not certain yet how many. Further information is unavailable.

Large airtankers on Wednesday began making retardant drops at 8 a.m. Three helicopters started work at 7 a.m.

In addition to the heavy emphasis on structure protection, firefighters will – as conditions allow – be holding and improving fire lines on more stable parts of the fire perimeter to the west and south.

As of Wednesday, 650 firefighting and support personnel had been assigned to the fire. It continues to burn in dense chaparral, and Ponderosa pine stands in the drainages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.