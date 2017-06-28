Letter: Common sense

Editor:

Your community editor’s 6/15/17 article “Common Sense Has Left the Country” was concerned and caring, yet the “Common Sense” seemed a bit misplaced. Following the abundance of shootings activated by religious, political, or irrational personal differences, I doubt there’s a viable “common sense” solution to changing such predators’ minds. Preventing killers who also intend suicide are even less likely to be caught before they begin shooting.

Since the attempted assassination of Gabby Giffords and others, it has become increasingly obvious that it is essential for professionally competent, armed guards at any posted public meeting of politicians, or other groups with enemies. High violence potential has become progressively prominent throughout our modern world, and as long as easy-to-fire guns are readily available, along with radical extremist groups, “common sense,” per se, is hardly a solution!

Carol Eversole

Dewey