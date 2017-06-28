Letter: Parents aren’t enough

Editor:

Ken Sain’s column urges that parents should be the proper authority to determine how their children utilize smart phones.

That would be all well and good if the parents actually knew what to do about it which most do not.

“Oh my”, they say… “what would happen to my child if he or she did not have a phone at all times…would they get lost, robbed, abused physically and mentally and/or be lonely for the lack of 24 hours of contact”? Would there so called friends make fun of them, abuse them with social media or just leave them wondering how they could even survive without the ever-present, answer in 18 seconds phone? The truth of the matter is that so many parents do not have a clue about what is the right thing to do and that said, if we feel that parents should be the proper deciders then perhaps we should encourage some local education so that parental decisions can be accomplished with some basis of fact.

Now to this puzzle…let’s agree that parents are the model for our growing children … no doubt … so what we see are parents talking endlessly on their cell phones while out to a family dinner leaving those kids without a phone totally alone or phone babbling which keeps family members ignored during the family outing. And these are the people that Ken wants to be responsible for their kids’ phone use ... give me a break.

Let’s face it … the whole process of rearing children is for many a parental guessing game. The funny thing is that raising kids is a hugely complicated process; yet, so many act as though they know it all and their friends don’t know much at all. The fact is that the entire process is flawed and the only way to get it closer to “right” is to offer training before and during that process so that the guess work is replace by “knowledge work”. Some call this “pre-marital counseling”

There really is no point in advocating that parents become the phone use deciders when so many really don’t have a clue.



Paul Baskin

Prescott Valley