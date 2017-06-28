Magician started training at age 12

Award-winning magician Eric Giliam brings his magic and illusion show to Prescott Valley as part of the Children’s Summer Reading program. Giliam appears twice on Wednesday, July 5, at 9:30 and 11 a.m. in the Children’s Area. Tickets for each event (125 tickets per performance) are available in the Children’s Desk prior to each program, and handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Giliam’s website states he first became fascinated with magic at age 12 when he saw David Copperfield perform in his hometown of Anchorage, Alaska. He thought the illusions he saw were incredible and soon after decided that performing this art on stage was going to be his life’s passion.

Since then his rise as a performing magician has been amazing. He has won numerous national and international awards, including the title of World Teen Magic Champion in Las Vegas. His travels have taken him overseas to London and Rome performing on primetime TV shows.

Based out of his home in Phoenix, he travels throughout the Southwest and has been regularly booked to perform at corporate events on the Strip in Las Vegas, most recently at the Monte Carlo and Paris hotels.

