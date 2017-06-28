One Man's Rant: Take me out to the old ball game

As many Americans were anticipating the Civil War, a game called rounders was invented. The War garnered more newspaper headlines than did the game from 1861 to 1865, but rounders persisted, eventually becoming our national pastime of American baseball.

Baseball so pervaded the American culture that, during World War II, the U.S. military designed grenades to be the size and weight of a baseball. The thinking was that any soldier of this country would know how to throw one.

This game we call baseball is amazing. In 1993, pitcher Jim Abbott threw a no-hitter for the Yankees against the Indians. The amazing part is that Abbott enjoyed a ten-year career on the mound even though he had been born without a right hand!

My wife and I didn’t know any of this in April of last year. We weren’t really that much into the game. But a year ago, we decided, unfortunately, to follow the Diamondbacks through their 2016 Major League Baseball season.

After the first few weeks of the season, we were as bloodied, dented and demoralized as the team was.

Our subsequent decision was to turn in our hats and gloves early on and slink back into the safety of our normal lives. Listen, we just weren’t physically up to taking a beating from 29 other Major League Baseball teams week in and week out. Plus, we weren’t sure our healthcare policies would cover the emotional carnage inflicted by those defeats.

The D-backs limped to an underwhelming record of 69-93 and fourth place in the National League West last year. Although they weren’t very good at their jobs, we felt for General Manager Dave Stewart and Manager Chip Hale who had to stick around for all 162 games only to be fired at the end of the whole thing.

This year, the Diamondbacks kicked off their campaign with a wonderfully satisfying three of four-game drubbing of the San Francisco Giants. I’ve concluded that drubbing is a good thing so long as it’s aimed at the other guys. Again, my wife and I decided to don our home team colors and eye black and head for the dugout. Admittedly, we are fair-weather fans. We don’t care. For now, we’ve reserved front-row seats in the living room for all the games on the tube.

We’re excited because as of the writing of this column (in late June) our team is battling the Rockies and Dodgers for leadership of the National League West.

Now that we’re actually paying attention, we’re fascinated by the fact that there are at least eight different types of pitches in the professional ranks. There’s even something called the slurve, a combination of the slider and curve ball. When I pitched in Little League just after the First World War, there was only one way to throw a ball: I’d close my eyes and fire that cow hide as hard as I could. Sometimes the umpire called a strike. Sometimes the bruised batter caught me behind the concession stand.

We find the comments by broadcaster Bob Brenly to be entertaining and informative. So far, we’ve found out that there are minor league teams with colorful names such as the Wichita Wingnuts, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the Lehigh Valley Ironpigs. For some reason, he hasn’t yet referred to the Montgomery Biscuits or the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Who wouldn’t want to support the Flying Squirrels?

We have no real-life plans for the rest of the summer except to support the Diamondbacks. Unless they lose three games in a row.

