People & Places: Ready for another miracle

Lacey Angel Sager of Dewey is a living miracle – the doctors when she was born at 22 weeks gestation held out almost no hope she would survive.

“I could fit in the palm of your hand,” said the now 19-year-old Yavapai College student who weighed just over a pound when she was born.

The Bradshaw Mountain High School graduate defied the odds. Yet she did not escape completely unscathed.

Her prematurity lead to a degenerative eye condition known as Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) that has required some seven eye surgeries in her young life. In January of this year, Sager’s sight took another turn for the worse; her Phoenix ophthalmologist determined that her eyesight had worsened considerably in the last two years and rather than her condition going into a remission period, it was becoming more aggressive.

No stranger to glasses, Lacey was required to get a much stronger prescription requiring lenses so thick they appear like prisms. And her vision is still far from stellar.

The doctor advised her to see a retinal specialist. That specialist advised her to consider Lasik surgery; but Lasik surgeons have balked at treating her because the procedure could prove risky given her condition. The Lasik surgeon advised she meet with a retinal specialist.

With such a Catch-22 situation, Lacey decided to start researching what other people with her condition have done, or what other options there might be to cope with limited vision that is not yet severe enough to declare her legally blind but is not good enough for her to drive or work at certain jobs. She was studying criminal justice, but now is reconsidering that career as she continues to take online college courses.

A longtime animal lover, Lacey found a non-surgical option would be a seeing-eye guide dog, a companion able to help her retain her independence and mobility.

Once again, though, what seemed an answer has proved to have more than a few snags.

Because Lacey has not been deemed legally blind, she is not eligible to apply for dogs matched to people through some of the larger seeing-eye dog foundations.

All is not lost, however.

Lacey managed to connect with Michael Charlap, the owner of Prescott K9 Academy who is willing to work with Lacey and her family to find a suitable dog from a reputable breeder, preferably a Labrador or Golden Retriever, and then train the dog so that it can be a proper service dog.

Charlap and his wife, Deb, bonded with Lacey right off because their own son, Leo, 9, was a premature baby. Unlike Lacey, though, he has suffered no residual health issues related to his early birth.

The couple considers that a blessing they never intend to take for granted, he said.

Charlap said he has found Lacey to be a “very thoughtful young lady” who was willing to rely on their expertise about a proper breed to consider as well as work with them in what he said would be “new territory” as they do a lot of dog training but have never before trained a seeing-eye dog.

“The big agencies that turned Lacey down have in-house breeding programs with dogs that have a high probability of making the grade as a good, reliable safe seeing-eye dog,” Charlap said. “We don’t have that luxury. While breeders are breeding high-quality individuals, they are not bred for that type of work.”

Though trained service dogs are expensive ¬– they can range upwards of $20,000 ¬– the Charlaps are willing to do their training for significantly less, even half, that cost. Even if the dog she selects is not able to be a full-fledged seeing-eye dog, Charlap said he would expect to be able to train it so it could assist Lacey with daily household tasks and be a strong companion as she seeks to overcome this lifelong obstacle.

It just is not something she can rush, Charlap stated.

First, Charlap said, Lacey must find the dog that is the “right fit” at a cost that could be as much as $2,000. Then, the dog must go through puppy training that would then continue for as long as two years.

Lacey recently started a Go Fund Me page to share her story, and generate some donations.

One of her supporters, Betsy Custard, hopes that beyond just donations that anyone who might be able to connect Lacey with the right breeder, or a program that would consider her a candidate for a seeing-eye dog, would be share that information.

Already, Lacey said she has generated enough pledges to at least buy a puppy once they find a suitable candidate.

“I’m extremely grateful,” said Lacey of Charlap’s guidance and the generosity of those who have donated from $5 to $150 to assist her efforts.

“We’re interested in doing all we can reasonably do to help Lacey,” Charlap said.

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2041