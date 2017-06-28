Prescott Valley approves $93.9 million budget

“You are at the finish line,” said Prescott Valley Town Manager Larry Tarkowski to the Prescott Valley Town Council during its regular meeting on Thursday, June 22.

Tarkowski was referring to the budgeting process for fiscal year 2017-18, which began in November, 2016. Since then, the council has had two retreats to discuss the budget, hosted four public forums seeking community input, listened to presentations by the town’s department heads and adopted the tentative budget.

The final call for comments was made by Prescott Valley Mayor Harvey Skoog during a public hearing on Thursday. No one stepped up to the podium.

“I hope that’s a sign that the public has a lot of confidence in our staff and the council,” Skoog said.

With that, the council moved to approve the year’s budget of $93,965,872, an increase of about $11 million from last year’s budget. It passed unanimously.

The total estimated revenues and transfers for the fiscal year are $80,521,340, a 14 percent increase over the previous fiscal year. On top of this is $13,444,532 of cash/fund reserves to be utilized to balance the budget.

Contributing to this leap in funding is a $3 million bond for the planned expansion of Prescott Valley Police Department’s facility. In other words, this is borrowed money the town will have to pay off over time.

“Council and staff concurred that it is wiser to bond this project and leave the reserves intact,” Skoog wrote.

In 2016, the town was evaluated by Standard and Poor’s bond rating division and uprated to an AA+ status, the highest in the town’s history. This rating sits just below the highest of AAA. The better the bond rating, the lower the interest rate faced by the entity that issues the debt.



That $3 million is part of the capital outlay budget, which funds the construction or improvements of town facilities and infrastructure, and the purchase of various types of machinery and equipment.

Overall, the capital outlay budget for FY 2017-18 equals $27,489,342, or 29 percent of the overall budget. Last year’s capital outlay was $19,264,314, or 24 percent of the budget.

In addition to the police facility expansion, the other major projects that will be worked on in the coming year are widening Glassford Hill Road (which has already begun), fixing construction flaws of the Prescott Valley library and improving the Viewpoint Drive Connector from Manley Drive to Roundup Drive, said Katie Pehl, the town’s finance manager.

Much of the money going toward fixing the library is projected to come from building-related mediation, litigation and insurance proceeds. Since its construction in 2009, the structure has experienced a number of issues, such as warping, cracking, discoloration of exterior panels and numerous leaks during rain and snow. The town filed a lawsuit against the architect and contractor and expects $3.5 million in remediation compensation, according to the budget book.

