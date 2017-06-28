Rodeo, Little League tournaments still a go despite Goodwin Fire

With smoke blanketing Prescott Valley and ash falling from the sky due to 22,000 acres charred by the Goodwin Fire, various athletic events in the area are still moving forward.

The 130th annual World’s Oldest Rodeo at Prescott Frontier Days is still a go, officials with the rodeo confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

“The first performance is still on schedule, rain or shine,” general manager J.C. Trujillo said. “We are aware of the fire and we are conscious about the families out there, and concerned about the families being evacuated.”

The Goodwin Fire began Saturday and quickly grew to 4,400 acres by Monday morning before exploding to nearly 18,000 by late Tuesday night.

A full slate of games are also scheduled for local Little League tournaments tonight.

The Prescott All-Stars are scheduled to host Verde Valley in the District 10 Majors All-Stars tournament at Bill Vallely Field in Prescott tonight at 8 p.m.

The Prescott Valley All-Stars will face Camp Verde in the District 10 11s All-Stars Tournament at Monument Valley Park at 6 p.m.

Kell Palguta, president of the Prescott Valley Little League, said for tournament games to be postponed or cancelled, the Little League home office in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, would need to make the call.

President of the Prescott Little League Chris Inman said tournament games at Bill Vallely Field are a go until things change with the fire, but added that tournament officials are keeping an eye on it.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is associate sports editor and a columnist for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him at bbergner@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.