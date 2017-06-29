Condition of Goodwin Fire broken down; officials to examine lost structures

Following are comments from Todd Abel, Southwest Area Incident Management Team operations section chief, on Thursday, June 29, during the morning press briefing about the Goodwin Fire.

South end of fire

Fire crews have been along the south end of Goodwin Fire for about the past three or four days conducting fire operations along the road systems, said Todd Abel, Southwest Area Incident Management Team operations section chief.

“What they’re doing there is kind of herding that fire into the old Gladiator Fire scar and old SA Fire scar that sits off to the east,” Abel said. “What that does is it gives us an opportunity to go in and grab the lighter fuels – obviously they’ve been burnt off – and makes it a lot easier for our firefighters to get a handle on that.”

The SA Hill Fire took place in 2015 and consumed 4,336 acres, while the Gladiator Fire took place in May 2012, burning 16,240 acres.

Northeast side along 69 corridor

Fire crews have devoted many resources to securing the Goodwin Fire around Highway 69 and it has so far paid off.

In Abel’s words, “things are looking really good” in that area.

After the fire made a big run through the Bradshaw Mountains on Tuesday, June 27, it eventually hit up against Highway 69 and gave crews a solid buffer to work off of.

“We’ve been working really hard that that stays where it’s at,” Abel said.

Some flames did jump over Highway 69 Tuesday afternoon between Mayer and Poland Junction, but crews have been able to get a dozer line and hand line around it.



“They got all the way around that (Wednesday),” Abel said. “That’s been secured and we feel really good about that. We’ll continue to watch that and make sure that doesn’t go anywhere.”

Behind Mayer

The dozer lines that fire crews put in behind Mayer have held.

“It’s looking really good in there, so we’re comfortable that it’s going to stay where it’s at,” Abel said.

This has allowed Mayer residents to return to their homes.

North end

This is where some of the major work will be conducted in the next couple of days to stop the fire, Abel said.

“The fire did back down through that drainage in there, the Poland Junction road that goes up to Breezy Pines,” Abel said.



After backing down the drainage, the fire spotted over the road.

“That spot that went over the road is a concern for us, but there’s very little fire activity on it, so the plan today is get some hotshot crews in there and go direct on that,” Abel said. “They’ll be right on the fire’s edge, putting hand line and keeping that fire where it’s at.”

West/Northwest side

A lot of scouting will be taking place in this area today, Abel said.

“We’re going to take a look at options on road systems, using dozer lines, anything we can to kind of secure that side,” he said.

Weather

High winds are what caused many of the problems firefighters were facing earlier in the week.

Fortunately, the weather gave crews a break on Wednesday, Abel said. Those mild conditions will continue today with 10- to 12-mph winds.

“It allowed us to get in and do a lot of hard work yesterday and we’re going to continue that today,” Abel said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to button up closer to this fire.”

Containment

Containment of the Goodwin Fire still remains at about 1 percent.

However, Abel expects that percentage to increase today, June 29.

“We’re looking at what we’ve done with the 69 corridor, Mayer, all of that stuff,” Abel said. “You’ll see a change in the containment status today.”

Containment refers to the amount of the fire’s perimeter that is surrounded by a fire line. “It can be a hand line, a dozer line, it can be what we call cold trailing, it just depends,” Abel said.

Structures affected

Abel confirmed during the media briefing Thursday morning that structures have been damaged and that assessments are being conducted. No other specifics were provided on where these structures are, the number or the type.

“There has been damage to structures,” Abel said. “I don’t know if they’re primary residences, outbuildings, garages or barns. That’s what we’re going to start assessing today.”

