Goodwin Fire 43% contained; Mayer residents go home

As winds have calmed and barriers hold, fire officials are feeling confident they’ll usher the Goodwin Fire to a close in the next few days, fire officials said Thursday evening, June 29, during a community update meeting hosted at Life Pointe Church in Prescott Valley.

As of the meeting, the fire sat at about 28,800 acres. A little earlier Thursday, the containment was up to 43 percent from 1 percent that morning, according to Incident Commander John Pierson.

Getting to this point wasn’t easy, Pierson said.



“Two days ago we were having a difficult time,” he said.

Attempts to hold the fire using the Goodwin Road were overpowered by strong gusts of wind Tuesday morning, June 27, allowing the fire to make a significant run toward Mayer and Dewey-Humboldt. It was only when the weather calmed on Wednesday that footing was re-established and progress was made toward containment in some areas.

That progress allowed officials to lift Mayer’s evacuation status at 10 a.m. Thursday. Residents were permitted to return to their homes. Establishments, including the Mayer Justice Court, have begun to reopen.

However, significant road closures remain in effect.

Access to Mayer is currently only from the south. Highway 69 is open from Interstate 17 north to Central Avenue in Mayer, but will continue to be closed from Central Avenue to the intersection of highways 169 and 69. This is expected to change sometime Friday, June 30, Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher said during the meeting Thursday evening.

Highway 69 to re-open Late Thursday night the Sheriff's Office released a statement saying "at 6 a.m. ... June 30, 2017, SR 69 will fully reopen between 169 and Mayer to all traffic. Additionally, the evacuation will be lifted for properties in Poland Junction on the east side of SR 69. APS has confirmed there is power in this area. "Please remember that fire personnel and equipment continue to access the area to continue ongoing firefighting efforts, so please drive slowly and offer the courtesy they deserve. It is through their efforts that some previously closed communities and roadways are now open. "Again, all the Goodwin Fire cooperators wish to thank the community for their patience and understanding. We are working diligently to open more communities affected by fire as soon as safely possible."

“Tomorrow we are going to be opening up Highway 69,” Mascher said. “I don’t know exactly what time. Various equipment and things have to be moved, but this is a very positive step.”

Officials plan to begin re-populating the east side of Poland Junction sometime Friday as well, he said.

“I don’t know about power and things like that, but I know you want to go home,” Mascher said.

Power was restored to most of Mayer Thursday afternoon, according to a news release. For Mayer residents still without power, water is available at the town’s recreation center.

If anyone’s power goes out, it is recommended to let Arizona Public Service know by going to aps.com or calling their customer care center at 800-240-2014. Customers can be reimbursed for the purchase up to 40 pounds of wet bagged ice or 20 pounds of dry ice, if needed.

Mail for communities affected by the Goodwin Fire is currently at the U.S. Post Office in the Verde Valley and can be picked up during regular business hours, according to officials at the Thursday meeting.

To assist residents who were forced to evacuate due to the fire, Yavapai County has decided to open its transfer station, 1100 Commerce Drive, Prescott, for any kind of garbage, bad food, slash, etc. that people wish to dispose of.

“That will be for no charge,” said Yavapai County District Supervisor Tom Thurman, who represents the district affected by the fire.

People wanting to make donations to those affected by the fire can contact either Tony Figlerski with the American Red Cross at 928-814-4999 or the Salvation Army at 928-778-0150.

The following communities remain under mandatory evacuation: Pine Flat, Breezy Pines, Poland Junction, Chauncey Ranch Road, Mt. Union, Walker, Blue Hills, Potato Patch, Dewey west of Highway 69 (excluding Prescott Country Club), and Mountain Pine Acres.

