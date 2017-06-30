Gov. Ducey praises efforts to quell Goodwin Fire day before anniversary of nation’s worst fire tragedy

Wearing blue jeans and a faded green and blue flannel shirt, Gov. Doug Ducey toured the Goodwin Fire shelter at Bradshaw Mountain High School the day before the fourth anniversary of the tragic Yarnell Hill Fire that killed 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots, a wildfire crew he called the state’s “finest and bravest.”

Standing before a bank of television cameras and reporters, surrounded by state and local government, law enforcement and forestry officials and some of the evacuated families, Ducey was clear that the timing of the Goodwin Fire did not escape his consideration when signing the state of emergency declaration on Wednesday.

He and other officials described the anniversary week as “the most tragic” in the state and nation’s firefighting history, and the vicious nature of the Goodwin Fire has made it one of Ducey’s top priorities when it comes to assigning appropriate resources to spare the lives of “people, pets and property.”

What started as a small fire that burned about 1,000 acres this past weekend has now consumed nearly 29,000 acres between Mayer and Walker and required the evacuation of some 2,000 people and 1,400 youth campers in the path of the stubborn wildfire that as of Thursday evening was still a threat.

“There is still a lot of work to do,” Ducey said of what he refers to as the state’s “all-hands-on-deck” approach to stopping what remains a furious blaze with heavy smoke covering miles of sky. “This is our top priority.”

Ducey and others said they are pleased with the progress, and have high hopes that Mother Nature is beginning to cooperate with the efforts to contain the wildfire, whose origin is still under investigation. Yet that does not mean that the danger to the firefighting crews has lessened, or that people in the area can become cavalier about the dangers or need to heed evacuation orders.

The governor and his fellow officials said they have great confidence in the strides taken to control the spread of this blaze, but refuse to become complacent. As of press time Thursday, the fire was stated to be 43 percent contained, up from just 1 percent a day earlier.

“This fire is far from done,” declared Jeff Whitney, state forester and fire marshal who is director of the state Department of Fire Management.

Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher said he witnessed on Tuesday what he figured was an unthinkable tragedy, a wildfire with 50- to 60-foot flames racing straight toward the heart of Mayer. “And I thought there was no stopping it,” said Mascher, the strain of those emotions etched into his face.

With the fire now starting to ebb somewhat, Mascher said he can finally breathe a bit easier. He counts the fearless devotion of hundreds of firefighters from Arizona and neighboring states for the response that has clearly saved lives and lots of property – at least five structures in Mayer are expected to have been lost but officials hedged any firm figures until they have the chance to have a precise survey of the damage.

“It’s absolutely incredible the risks that have been taken,” Mascher said of coping with a fire that crews have described as the “worst of the worst.”

Like Ducey and others, Mascher said he has nothing but praise for the valiant fire crews and law enforcement officials who have rallied to protect those depending on them for their very lives. He, too, applauded the families that accepted being uprooted from their homes despite the inconvenience and upset that has caused them.

“I know this is difficult,” Mascher said.

All of the officials praised those who without hesitation embraced those most impacted by this disaster.

“This is a gem of a community,” Ducey said.

In the days ahead, Mascher said he expects more people will be able to return to their homes, and if the weather cooperates, that firefighters will be able to halt further destruction. Whitney expressed extreme gratitude that his agency was able to put into place some barriers that slowed the fire that otherwise would have decimated Mayer.

Again, though, he was clear that there is more to be done. He asked for patience and prayers.

“Say a prayer tonight for our firefighters because it’s not over yet,” the sheriff concluded.