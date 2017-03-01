Bringing business to Prescott Valley

Having worked in economic development for about 15 years in Arizona, California and Mexico, Prescott Valley Economic Development Foundation (PVEDF) Executive Director Mike Paredes said that when he was given the chance to lead the organization two and a half years ago, it was a great opportunity to expand his horizons and bring his economic development expertise to Northern Arizona.

In working in economic development for so long, Paredes said he’s established a good network of professionals around the globe and works with those groups and private companies to establish business leads to bring businesses to Prescott Valley. Working with the Arizona Commerce Authority office in Phoenix is always the first step and beyond that it’s working with private site consultants, he said.

“They are the eyes and ears of private companies globally that are looking to expand or looking to relocate,” Paredes said, mentioning he also has connections via business related organizations in other countries such as an association of manufacturers in Southern Mexico. “I started involving myself in industrial organizations, manufacturing organizations. These business organizations that have 100, 200, 500 group members and strategy is always to be in the forefront of these groups and meet the right people and developers that might be looking at expanding.”

There are a number of companies interested in coming to Prescott Valley, Paredes said, noting he is unable to say what those companies are due to confidentiality agreements between the clients and PVEDF. Those companies are conducive and perfect for the area and go along with the skillsets that Prescott Valley and the quad city region has, he said.

PVEDF works with its partners such as the Town of Prescott Valley, Yavapai County, Yavapai College and NAU-Yavapai and those that offer business solution programs on the training, labor and education side of things so that when he does bring a company to the table, the best foot is put forward, Paredes said. As such, whatever questions that company has, whether it’s on education or support programs for employees or something else, they can be answered, he said. It’s all about building a vision for that company, Paredes said.

“You have to, first of all, introduce who you are as a Prescott Valley region, look at whether or not we have the capacity to support that, but they have to feel comfortable in relocating X number of employees,” he said.

“They have to feel comfortable that, at the end of the day, they’ll be able to survive for 10, 20, 30 years and are those support programs in place already and if not, the college and university are very good at tailoring specific programs for that specific company.”

Paredes said he also brings high caliber presenters to workshops and quarterly breakfasts, of which the community has been supportive. On Wednesday, Feb. 22, he brought in the US Commercial Service, an arm of the federal government that specializes in exports, for a three hour workshop on what to do in order to have a “Made in the USA” tag on a product and what needs to be in place legally and on the product.

There were 45 to 50 people at the workshop and prior to it, they learned the dos and don’ts of exporting, what the proper documentation is and what needs to be in place before selling a product to a foreign country, Paredes said, commenting that he’s always believed there’s a strong global business market and if there’s clientele for a specific product and PVEDF will help expand that if it can.

For the quarterly breakfasts, Paredes said he’s had such speakers as the chairman of the board for the Arizona-Mexico Commission, the founder and CEO of the Arizona Canada Business Council and Jaime Casap from the Google Corporation. Casap spoke on education and technology as well as where Prescott Valley needs to be today and where it needs to be in the future, he said.

“The world goes really quick so we cannot be stagnant, especially in education. Our K-12 system here is fantastic, we have an awesome superintendent in Mr. [Dan] Streeter, he brought in most of his principals if not all of them,” Paredes said. “What I was trying to do with that is be the catalyst in mending that education/business/technology platform because that’s where it’s going. To have a person of the caliber of Google Incorporated come in, that was a big eye opener.”

Assisting the local economies to increase Prescott Valley’s economic vitality and be very competitive is important, Paredes said. It’s also important to have a full understanding of the education, business and technological side of things as companies can use the connections PVEDF has introduced them to in order to capitalize on opportunities in Canada, Latin America and elsewhere, he said. Other countries have businesses that have been qualified and vetted that can help export products, Paredes said.

Paredes said he loves seeing existing companies grow as well as helping take part in that expansion though the relationships he’s developed from being in economic development for so many years.

“It’s as easy as picking up the phone or emailing a good friend of mine or business colleague in Mexico City, in Guadalajara, in other parts of the world that can help this individual out because that company’s expanding in that part of the world,” he said. “Any time I can help expand our local industry by introducing them to the appropriate people in the outside world, we’re all for it.”

Prescott Valley Economic Foundation continuously targets specific areas of the country in order to work with companies that have expressed interest in relocating or are having difficulties in various issues, Paredes said, adding it’s his job to be at their doorstep as much as he can and tell the local story beyond the data that can be found on Google or the Department of Labor. It brings it to a human level, he said.

In three weeks, Paredes said he’ll be in Mexico City making connections in the finance industry as those companies are expanding. Further, Paredes said he’s also part of many associations that have a breakfast or lunch once a month and he’s always there.

“Most of the time, these are big developing companies that might not have thought of a secondary smaller market like Prescott Valley,” he said, stating it’s his job to introduce Prescott Valley to them and tell them why they should be an hour north of Phoenix. “Great people, great weather, great education institutions, you have a strong labor force and the location is awesome.”