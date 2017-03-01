Child of the Week: Alex

Alex likes to finish his second-grade classroom work so he can get to the “cool math games” on Education.com in the school computers. He says you can “learn stuff” on that site and on Lexia and Reading Counts. “I’m the only one who knows the password in class except the teachers,” Alex said.

Alex isn’t an electronics nerd, though. During recess or P.E., he is game for any activity involving a ball — basketball, kickball, baseball, soccer, football, volleyball — he rapidly rattles them off as his favorites. He also likes to swing and sing.

Eight-year-old Alex lives with his two older brothers, a younger sister, his mom and stepdad in Prescott Valley. Every other weekend, three stepsiblings join the group. His mom would like a Big Brother for Alex who might help him “open up to us.” Alex would like a Big Brother who would go swimming, take him to the park, play board games, play ball, or maybe “have a contest to see who knows the most about me and who knows the most about him.”

Call Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters at 928-778-5135, or visit www.azbigs.org.