PV community rallies to encourage children to read

About nine years ago, Mountain View Elementary third-grade teacher Allison McElwee took over as the chairperson for Read Across America Committee and she said she’s made it a priority to try and get more community members involved in the annual Read Across America Day.

This year, there are more Embry-Riddle students involving themselves, she said, noting that the school’s boys and girls basketball teams are coming.

“Last year, they did not attend, it was just Embry-Riddle golf, but now there’s more. More Lions Club members are coming,” she said, mentioning she loves that the community can be involved in coming to the schools and reading for Read Across America. “Having that community peer involvement of getting to come in, they get to associate with the students, see how they are, the kids get to ask them questions at the end. It’s kind of fun when there’s firemen and police officers. They’re seeing them … in their uniforms, but in a different light.”

Those community members will read all sorts of books, including Dr. Seuss, McElwee said. They’ll pull a bunch of books from the Mountain View Elementary School library, put them in the teacher’s workroom and then the readers will come in, hang out in there and have staff members guide them around the school to read, she said.

McElwee said she loves how fun Read Across America Day is, stating that Dr. Seuss is a part of every school.

“He has made reading a huge part of getting people to come together,” she said.

The kids enjoy the readers because it’s not their normal teachers standing in front of them reading, McElwee said, bringing up how high school athletes come in as well. McElwee said she and the Bradshaw Mountain High School athletic director have been working together for a couple years and have figured out a system where half the athletes come in the morning and the other half come in the afternoon.

Some of those athletes are former students as well, McElwee said.

“It’s kind of nice that we get to see them be all grown up at the same time where our kids can be like ‘Oh, you’re an athlete now,’ and they kind of see they can go out and still help with the community,” she said, also adding how the day is “a good process too to hear other people in the way that they read because some people are very boisterous in the way they read, some people are more quiet and some kids relate like ‘I’m more like that person when I read but that’s OK because they’re still a functioning adult.”