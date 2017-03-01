Here's the fate of your unwanted tech devices

When she’s looking to get rid of a computer, Lina Ham said she usually gives the unit to Goodwill, calling it the easiest way to get rid of them. The old televisions are a little harder to get rid of, she said.

“The hardest thing to get rid of is those big box TVs,” Ham said. “You can give them away and people don’t want them, even if they work just fine.”

People looking to get rid of their unwanted technology can also recycle the units or take it to a place like TFS Networks Computer Repair & Recycle at 4620 North Robert Road, which took on the banner of Tri-City Computers last year. The only thing the company won’t recycle is old tube televisions, said owner Greg Eddolls.

“We’re not taking them anymore, there’s nowhere for us to recycle them. But we will dispose of them,” he said, mentioning that if someone has a big television, a projector television or a Digital Light Processing (DLP) television they don’t want to or can’t move themselves, he and his son, Zion Eddolls, will charge $45 to pick them up. “There’s not a market for those, they do go to disposal.”

Prescott Transfer Station can also dispose of old televisions for $10, Eddolls said.

For every other kind of device that runs on electricity and has metal, Greg and Zion will recycle it, breaking everything in the device down into steel, aluminum, copper, motherboards, electric motors and power supplies, Eddolls said. They do it en masse and recycle in larger quantities so it makes it worth it to do so, he said.

TFS Networks recycles about 80 percent of what gets brought in, breaking the devices down every Wednesday and taking it to Yavapai Metal, Eddolls said, mentioning that people can do it themselves as well.

“It’s a lot of work, good luck if you want to do it,” he said.

At one point in time, motherboards had mercury in them, but they are manufactured a lot cleaner these days, Zion said. The older televisions also had the element as well, he said, reiterating that the two of them can’t find anybody to process them.

On the other hand, when the two of them get an old motherboard that does have mercury in them, they send it to someone who will handle those components, Zion said.

“They harvest it for the gold that’s in them” he said. “They dispose of the mess that comes with that, all the plastics that are melted.”

TFS Networks doesn’t handle gold recovery and chooses to sell the motherboards to someone who busy them in large quantities because it’s messy, toxic and dangerous if someone doesn’t know what they’re doing. Eddolls said. It requires acids and lab conditions so the person doing it doesn’t suffocate or poison themselves with the gasses that come off the chemicals, he said.

When it comes to stripping down a computer, the heat sinks are aluminum or aluminum copper and desktops have steel cases, Eddolls said. Also, there is a lot of copper to cut out of the wires and power supplies are what’s called a copper bearing, which bears copper inside of it and is accepted for less than what actual copper costs, he said.

Recycling one laptop could garner a profit of $1 or less as a full laptop is considered copper bearing, Eddolls said. Current rates are constantly changing and Yavapai Metal offers a full list, he said.

While most of what comes into TFS Networks is recycled, 20 percent of what’s brought in comes from people getting rid of laptops and can be refurbished as long as it’s up to 10 years old and has a SATA drive, Eddolls said. The two of them like to put solid state drives into the refurbished computers, he said.

“With normal drives, you’ve got a bunch of moving parts in them and those parts eventually break and if your drive breaks while it’s got moving parts in it, you’re generally out of luck unless you want to go down to Phoenix,” Eddolls said, commenting that without moving parts, they don’t break as much and are about 10 times faster. “Between maxing out the ram, throwing in a solid state drive and reloading on it and maybe even upgrading the processor if it’s possible eon that laptop or desktop, then we do that and people walk out of here with a machine that, in a lot of cases, is better than some of the low end stuff you can buy new off the shelf. And faster.”

Greg and Zion like to turn around a refurbished computer for the price of parts and a little bit of labor, Eddolls said. Their aim is to get reasonably priced and quality items on the shelves that people can come in and pick up easily, he said, noting the prices are reasonable because their sources are inexpensive and they’re constantly turning new machines out.

Eddolls later brought up concerns people have regarding the information on their hard drives when bringing computers in and said he and his son will either wipe or return the data.